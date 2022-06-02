10 YEARS AGO
June 2, 2012 — The Hastings Fire 15 miles northwest of Fairbanks had grown to 2,137 acres and began moving northward by Wednesday morning. The fire continued to grow through the day, but accurate acreage data was not expected to be available until late Wednesday night.
Five firefighting crews from Oregon, Idaho and Washington arrived Tuesday night, doubling the number of firefighters battling the blaze to approximately 200. Crews were being delivered Wednesday morning via helicopter, but the effort was initially hampered by a limited supply of aircraft. All crews were in place by Wednesday evening and were actively battling the blaze, which is moving in an east-northeasterly direction. The response continues to grow.
25 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1997 — “By gosh, brand new.”
Morris Thompson, CEO of Doyon Ltd., was looking over Doyon’s latest acquisition, an 18-inch by 24-inch beaded mural by Athabaskan artist Hannah Solomon, in the Doyon boardroom, where it will be installed next week.
Solomon, 86, had just finished repairing gaps on two edges of the scroll with the aid of her best friend, Poldine Carlo, who helped her select new “seed beads” to match the color of the 29-year-old piece.
50 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1972 — PALMER — An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred 50 miles southwest of Anchorage Wednesday, the Palmer Observatory said.
The observatory said the magnitude was not sufficient to generate a tsunami. It said the tremor was felt in Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula.
The quake was recorded at 10:06 a.m. ADT. The location, across the Cook inlet from Anchorage, is described as sparsely populated.
75 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1947 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is a item from June 1, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Truman sent the Senate a recommendation yesterday for increases in the Interior Department budget for 1947 totaling $3,145,400.
The largest item is $2,273,500 for remodeling buildings at Sitka Naval base in Alaska for use as a 200-bed tuberculosis hospital and 600-pupil boarding school.
He recommended transfer of the Naval base and adjoining Army properties on Charcoal and Alice Islands to the Indian Service for this purpose. Surplus supplies, materials and equipment would be included.