10 YEARS AGO
June 19, 2013 — When Alaska Airlines makes the switch to turboprop aircraft for the route between Fairbanks and Anchorage in 2014, passengers will continue to board through security-screened gates at Fairbanks International Airport.
Federal law requires aircraft of its size to be boarded in sections of the airport guarded by Transportation Security Administration agents, an Alaska Airlines spokesman confirmed Tuesday
Spokesman Tim Thompson said the TSA requires security screenings for any aircraft with more than 60 seats. The Q400s, which will replace the larger 737s, have 76 seats.
“The TSA requirements have to do with the size of the aircraft,” he said. “Sixty-one seats or more, and it (security) is required by the TSA. The Q400 has 76 seats.”
Era Aviation, which flies smaller planes between Fairbanks and Anchorage and many other communities, boards its turboprops with service to Anchorage through the regional airline section of the Fairbanks terminal, which means passengers avoid a trip through security.
25 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1998 — Two state agencies continued their tussle this week over the proposed Surprise Side timber sale near Delta Junction. Members of an advisory group showed they, too, are sharply split on the project.
The Department of Fish and Game believes an ice road required to reach some of the sale area 30 miles northwest of the town would threaten “very valuable” fall chum spawning sites. The compression could freeze gravel beds, preventing water from bringing oxygen to eggs, said habitat biologist Phyllis Weber.
But the Division of Forestry says logging won’t occur while fish are spawning. “We don’t think there’s a conflict,” said Steve Joslin, resource forester from the Delta Junction office. “We don’t see where we’re disrupting people or wildlife.”
Since 1994, Fish and Game has asked Forestry to avoid any timber harvesting along a 30-mile stretch of the Tanana between the Delta and Little Delta rivers, which includes Surprise Side. The agency’s biologists consider the corridor a sensitive fall chum habitat.
50 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1973 — Sen. Mike Gravel’s recent proposal to use the closed portion of Fort Wainwright for a NASA research laboratory has heightened bickering among Alaska’s congressional delegation.
According to Rep. Don Young’s press secretary, NASA has no idea what Gravel is talking about. Not onlv does a NASA congressional liaison deny knowledge of the Wainwright proposal, he denies any knowledge of NASA intentions to build a research lab anywhere, according to Dennis Cowals, Young’s press secretary.
Cowals said both Young’s office and Sen. Ted Stevens’ office had tried to substantiate the proposal offered by Gravel Saturday in Fairbanks but could find no one who knew anything about it. Gravel’s proposal is for NASA to build an Earth Resources Applications Research Laboratory on the closed portion of Fort Wainwright, known as the north post.
According to Gravel’s aide, Ted Johnson, Gravel was seeking input from Fairbanksans on what they thought of the idea and once he secured their approval he would submit it to NASA.
75 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1948 — ANCHORAGE — An Alaskan Railroad passenger train made the Anchorage–Fairbanks run in 13 hours Tuesday, the first through trip under a new schedule providing thrice-weekly service. Previously, there was an overnight stop at Curry, 114 miles from Anchorage.
100 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1913 — NOME — The trading schooners Silver Wave, Iskum and Belinda are detained at East Cape, Siberia, the crew having been arrested on charges of violating the Soviet trade laws, according to the Rev. N. E. Heyer, missionary, who arrived here spending the last winter on Little Diomede Island.
He said the crews will be held until the arrival of a steamer from South Behring Island. No violence has been done the vessels or the men. Heyer said he had been advised that persons going to Siberia must obey the laws there or stay out of the country.
The Silver Wave is owned by Jacob Hammar of Seattle and left there for the Arctic two years ago when she outfitted extensively for the Siberian trade. Last year, with the Bluzaes and the Belinda, she was frozen in near North Cape and was unable to return to headquarters at Nome. The Belinda is owned by the Arnold Castle company of Nome, and the Iskum is owned by the Phoenix Northern Trading company of Tacoma.
The owners declare that they will place the matter immediately before the State Department at Washington.