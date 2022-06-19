10 YEARS AGO
June 19, 2012 — The chief executive officer of Golden Valley Electric Association abruptly resigned Monday, citing plans to return to the Lower 48 to pursue new opportunities.
Brian Newton resigned “effective immediately,” according to a news release posted on the website of the Fairbanks-based electric cooperative.
25 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1997 — Trash from Prudhoe Bay won’t be trucked to Fairbanks after all.
Borough Mayor Jim Sampson said Wednesday he has rejected a proposal to accept North Slope kitchen waste at the South Cushman landfill. The North Slope Borough, which operates the Oxbow landfill in the state’s oil patch, wanted to send food scraps south in hopes of discouraging hungry bears tempted by the smelly garbage.
“Sorry, I can’t help on this one,” Sampson said. “I just don’t see where it’s in our interest to do that.”
50 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1972 — JUNEAU — Alaska’s lawmakers have approved an unofficial $127 million fiscal 1973 budget deficit in handing Gov. William Egan a record-breaking appropriations bill that for the first time breaks the $500 million barrier on state spending.
Both legislative chambers, without debate, approved a $341.7 million general fund budget, $30 million higher than Egan’s request and $40 million more than the drain on the state’s treasury this year.
75 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — An Alaskan Railroad passenger train made the Anchorage–Fairbanks run in 13 hours Tuesday, the first through trip under a new schedule providing thrice-weekly service. Previously, there was an overnight stop at Curry, 114 miles from Anchorage.