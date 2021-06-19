10 YEARS AGO
June 19, 2011 — Juneteenth, a festival celebrating the end of slavery that dates back to 1865, is seeing a resurgence in Fairbanks. On Saturday afternoon, a crowd of several hundred came to celebrate while enjoying sunlight, barbecue ribs and chicken and cultural performances at Aldridge Park in South Fairbanks.
The historical roots of the holiday is the June 19, 1865, arrival of Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas, with the delayed news that slavery had been abolished. Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but it took two years for news of the proclamation to reach Texas.
25 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — A major research project to learn more about the decline of North Pacific Steller sea lions has been postponed a year after a 115-foot research ship ran aground. The Provider plowed into a rock wall on the south side of Yunaska Island in the Aleutians June 5.
The crash came after the skipper couldn’t get the vessel out of gear, according to the Coast Guard and the chief scientist on the trip. The Provider is a Kodiak-based scallop boat on hire to the National Marine Fisheries Service.
50 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1971 — JUNEAU — The state of Alaska’s revenue isn’t keeping up with its expenses, according to an information booklet published by the State Revenue Department.
“Simply put, we are presently spending more than we are taking in, and it appears that our revenues may not catch up with our spending unless we take certain steps,” the booklet says.
75 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1946 — ANCHORAGE — The first “barnyard on wheels” has reached Anchorage over the long Alaska highway. Two families from Spokane, Wash., brought a cow, a calf and 40 chickens, and the populace along the wilderness route was as bugeyed as though a circus had come to town.
M. and Mrs. Clark Peterson, who brought three children with them to homestead near Anchorage, said that at Whitehorse, Y. T., many of the residents never had seen a cow. They estimated 1,500 people rallied ‘round during a two-day stop to watch them milk. Children flocked around the chicken pens for the sight of a fresh egg. The hens were showmen. They produced eight eggs.