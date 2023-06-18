10 YEARS AGO
June 18, 2013 — A fire erupted and quickly grew to about 35 acres in the community of Two Rivers outside of Fairbanks on Monday evening.
As of press time, the fire was still burning over a roughly 35-acre area but had spared all structures including the Two Rivers Lodge at 15.9 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road, despite it being in the path of the flames.
There have not been any reports of injuries to people or dogs in the mushing-oriented community.
The road, which was cut off between 13 Mile and 18 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road for more than four hours, re-opened to trafFic with an escort about 11 p.m., said Alaska Division of Forestry spokeswoman Maggie Rogers.
The fire was first reported at 5:30 p.m. at 17 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road on the north side of the road, according to an Alaska Division of Forestry news release. Winds generally carried the fire to the west toward homes and most immediately toward the Two Rivers Lodge.
The restaurant at 15.9 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road stands by itself on a small hill and was left a small island of green surrounded by fire-damaged black spruce.
25 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1998 — Forget about the stock market, real estate development, or even pork belly futures. If you want a real investment, look no further than a university.
That’s the message in a newly released study, which says the University of Alaska churns nearly $840 million into the state economy each year.
Based on the annual state investment of $190 million, that represents a 440 percent annual return.
Federal cash and other grants bring the university’s budget to about $375 million.
The study’s purpose was to show how the university meshes with Alaska’s economy, said UA regent Joe Thomas. But he acknowledged it would make a useful tool when lobbying lawmakers for more education dollars next year. In previous efforts to increase funding, university officials stressed edu cation’s importance.
The $54,000 study — funded by the UA Foundation, a private university support group — tallies both direct spending and the indirect effect the money has as it circulates through the community.
50 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1973 — Members of the Alaska Bar Association Saturday approved a resolution to submit to the state legislature a bill calling for the decriminalization of marijuana.
In a 54-30 vote of attorneys attending the 1973 bar convention in Fairbanks, the bar sought to eliminate all penalties for the possession and sale of marijuana and to regulate the production and sale of marijuana with emphasis on the protection of minors.
The vote came after two and a half hours of debate on the issue, which concluded a discussion of whether the entire bar should be polled or just those members who participated in the debate. It was consensus of the members that those present represented a fair cross-section of the bar.
Prior to discussion of the issue State Sen. George Silides, R-Fairbanks, a member of the special legislative committee on drug abuse, spoke to the bar and requested their input for his committee.
The resolution as passed was an amendment to the original resolution seeking to decriminalize possession and sale of one ounce or less of marijuana.
David Backstrom, who introduced the resolution at the request of the Juneau Bar Association, stated he felt such decriminalization would free up law enforcement officials for the control of “hard” drugs.
75 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1948 — ANCHORAGE — Smoke darkened the Alaska sky today as a great forest blaze, covering an estimated 100 square miles, ravaged the Kenai Peninsula’s rich spruce, herded droves of terrified big game before it and forced the little animals of the woods to seek refuge in the region’s many lakes.
“The smoke is rising to 25,000 feet — so high we must fly around it,” said Pilot Gentry Schuster of the Seward Safeway Airways.
100 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1923 — SEATTLE — Alaska needs home rule, publicity, labor and capital, according to members of the Congressional party, who arrived here early yesterday morning aboard the Cambrai.
Representative Cyrnus Cole of Iowa declared that Alaska’s resources could be developed without shameless exploiting.
Representative Timberlake of Colorado, referring to the five Senators and twenty-six Congressmen of the party, said that Alaska will have thirty-one well informed friends in the next Congress and that her prospect for greatness would have been assured if every member had been on this tour.
He said he was much impressed with the high average intelligence of Alaska people and their purpose in being in Alaska.
The members of the Congressional delegation aboard the Cambrai unanimously expressed their desire to assist Alaska.
All believed that transportation and the fisheries and centralization of control are all problems to be solved. All are anxious to take the Alaska question before the next session.