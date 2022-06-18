10 YEARS AGO
June 18, 2012 — The Fairbanks rapper known as Alaska Redd has been crafting beats and rhythms in the Interior for more than 15 years.
Redd bought his first drum machine and synthesizer when this kind of equipment was hard to find. He operated and later downsized a recording studio, and he is now in the midst of something he’s never done before, a statewide tour.
On stage Redd, 34, whose real name is Josh Silva, wears his long red hair in braids, has a long goatee and wears an Alaska-shaped medallion around his neck with the 907 area code on it.
25 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1997 — Anyone looking forward to the fall semester in Fairbanks’ public schools ending before Christmas will have to keep waiting.
Under pressure from teachers and parents, the Fairbanks School Board at its meeting Tuesday night retreated from the “techno” school calendar it had overwhelmingly approved at its June 3 session.
The board voted 5-2 to retain the current calendar model, dubbed the “agrarian” model. The “techno” calendar, which would have taken effect in the 1998-99 school year, shortened semesters from 90 days to 80 days and created a four-week “intercession” between them in January.
50 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1972 — The second session of the Seventh Alaska Legislature has concluded following a record 161 days, and several local legislators had comments about it. Universally they thought it was too long, and some felt it spent too much money.
House member John Holm, a Republican, was the most vocal on the topics of session length and the $341 million budget — some $30 million higher than what was recommended by the governor.
75 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — Smoke darkened the Alaska sky today as a great forest blaze, covering an estimated 100 square miles, ravaged the Kenai Peninsula’s rich spruce, herded droves of terrified big game before it and forced the little animals of the woods to seek refuge in the region’s many lakes.
“The smoke is rising to 25,000 feet — so high we must fly around it,” said Pilot Gentry Schuster of the Seward Safeway Airways.