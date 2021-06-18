10 YEARS AGO
June 18, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Federal aviation safety officials are investigating why two small commercial airplanes flew extremely close to each other earlier this week near Fairbanks International Airport. One plane basically had to dive to avoid a collision Tuesday, National Transportation Safety Board investigator Clint Johnson said. His agency plans to send investigators to Fairbanks next week.
“This is an extremely close call,” he told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday. Johnson cautioned th at his information was preliminary, but he told The Associated Press that the pilot of a twin-engine Beechcraft 1900 operated by Warbelow’s Air Ventures told his management the planes were within 150 vertical feet of each other.
25 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1996 — JUNEAU — Gov . Tony Knowles signed a bill into law Monday that gives more protection to victims of domestic violence, and more powers to help police and judges deal with the problem. Knowles signed the legislation at the Alaska Women’s Resource Center in Anchorage.
The new law requires the arrest of domestic violence suspects in most cases, allows police to seize deadly weapons and mandates that judges order convicted batterers into rehabilitation.
50 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1971 — State Commissioner of Highways Bruce Campbell said here today that in additon to an agreement for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. to build a road to Prudhoe Bay, a $15 million bridge will also be constructed across the Yukon River.
Campbell said today that an additional agreement was reached with Alyeska for the state and the pipeline company to share costs in building a $13 to $15 million dollar bridge across the Yukon. Campbell said that Alyeska will pay approximately half the cost of the 2,400-foot bridge in return for the right to hang their 48-inch pipe from the bridge crossing the Yukon.
75 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1946 — Effective immediately, applications for veteran’s loans will be accepted by the newly opened Regional Office of the Territorial Commissioner of Veterans Affairs, Harry B. Palmer, Regional Director announced today. The office is located in the Old District Engineers building on Garden Island.
The loans are those granted to Alaskan veterans of one year’s residence prior to induction as authorized by legislation passed at the special session of the Territorial Legislature.