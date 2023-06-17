10 YEARS AGO
June 17, 2013 — Several wildland fire crews and local fire departments attacked a rapidly growing fire Sunday evening near Harding Lake off Old Valdez Trail, about 35 miles southeast of Fairbanks.
Planes dropped retardant and water on the fire, which was in an area with homes. The drops were cooling the fire’s head, according to a news release from the state Division of Forestry.
Sarah Saarloos, spokeswoman with the division, said about 9:30 p.m. that no homes had been damaged as of that time. No estimate of the acreage was available yet.
The White Mountain and Chena Hotshots crews were at the fire, Saarloos said.
Other wildland crews were on their way. The Salcha Volunteer Fire Department had responded as well. The North Star Volunteer Fire Department described the blaze as a “major wildland fire” at 8:30 p.m. on its Facebook page. It and most other departments in the area had responded, the posting said.
25 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1998 — Four days after raiding the first methamphetamine laboratory found in the Fairbanks area, authorities discovered a second one.
North Pole police went to a junkyard just south of city limits Tuesday afternoon looking for Raymond C. Anderson, a man who had given officers a false name during a traffic stop.
They didn’t find the 41-yearold suspect, but they did find a meth lab in a trailer where he apparently lived with his teen-age son. Authorities made the discovery as 38-year-old Crist A. Bigler was being arraigned on drugs and fugitive charges stemming from the Friday discovery of another methamphetamine lab — one authorities said may have been capable of producing several pounds of speed weekly.
Based on a “cursory glance,” investigator Schuyler Cox of the Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit said the lab discovered Tuesday at a residence on the Old Richardson Highway may have been less productive than Bigler’s but no less dangerous. The two cases are not related.
Another investigator said the back-to-back finds are indicative of a problem that isn’t likely to disappear with two labs dismantled.
50 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1973 — “Are women really equal and why not?” was the theme of a Friday afternoon seminar for the Alaska Bar Association convention, and included an examination of how women are treated in rape and prostitution cases.
“In effect,” panel moderator Sandy Saville said, “women are prosecuted in both instances. As a rape victim she is on trial, not just for the particular incident, but for her whole life. And in a prostitution case, the men customers are never arrested.”
Justin Ripley, a district attorney from Anchorage, noted that in prosecuting a rape complaint the victim invariably runs into a credibility problem, first with the police, “who unfortunately are often case hardened,” and then with the jury. Also, he noted, there is an extreme reluctance on the part of nearly all rape victims to talk about the incident in the detail which is required by a court.
Yale Kamisar, a professor of law from the University of Michigan, stated that another problem is that many cases reported as rape are not that at all. Quoting from a variety of sources, Kamisar detailed a common belief that “women have fantasies of being raped. This is a very common, if not universal, fantasy.”
This brought immediate response from the women members of the panel, including Saville who said, “that Freudian theory of sexual fantasies has fallen into disrepute.”
Barbara Babcock, a professor of law from Stanford University, noted that the study quoted by Kamisar was done in 1933 with the underlying text cited in the study dating to 1915.
75 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1948 — The House Appropriations Committee in its report to the House has eliminated the budget request for the $100,000 to be used toward the construction of the geophysical institute at the University of Alaska and the contract authorization of $875,000, according to word received from delegate Bartlett.
In so doing, the members of the committee have failed, in their economy-mindedness, to implement a project urged by the last Congress, Bartlett pointed out.
100 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1923 — WASHINGTON — The American Legion flag conference adopted a code for the proper civilian use pf the flag.
It provides that the flag shall be displayed between sunrise and sunset only, or between such hours as the proper authority designates on National, State holidays or special occasions. It should be hoisted briskly and lowered slowly.
When a number of flags are grouped or displayed from staffs, the American flag should be in the center, at the highest point. No other flag or pennant should be placed above or to the right of the American flag when the flag is displayed other than from a staff.
It should be displayed flat. Do not use the flag as drapery. Use bunting.