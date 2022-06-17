10 YEARS AGO
June 17, 2012 — The organizers of an event celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Nuchalawoyya — the historic meeting of Alaska Native leaders that led to the creation of Tanana Chiefs Conference and, eventually, to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act — have identified six surviving attendees of the event and are trying to find more.
Craig Ketzler and hi sister, Stephanie Ketzler, are holding the event in honor of their father, Alfred Ketzler Sr., the man who organized the original meeting in Tanana in 1962. The anniversary celebration will be held on the Stemwheeler Tanana Chief on June 27.
25 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1997 — State economist Neal Fried deliberately left the inflatable prop out of his Tuesday presentation to Fairbanks business leaders. The blow-up model of the anguished figure in Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” wasn’t needed.
“There’s nothing to scream about in Fairbanks,” the economist explained after his speech predicting that local employment will grow 2.4 percent in 1997 and 2.7 percent in 1998.
50 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1972 — JUNEAU — A continuing disagreement over the fiscal 1973 budget and negotiations with a disgruntled governor over a politically sensitive University of Alaska bond package kept Alaska’s lawmakers in Juneau today despite a continuing drive for adjournment.
Confronted with a series of delays, legislative leaders once again revised the estimated adjournment hour to sometime this evening — barring further unforeseen hurdles.
75 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1947 — The House Appropriations Committee in its report to the House has eliminated the budget request for the $100,000 to be used toward the construction of the geophysical institute at the University of Alaska and the contract authorization of $875,000, according to word received from delegate Bartlett.
In so doing, the members of the committee have failed, in their economy-mindedness, to implement a project urged by the last Congress, Bartlett pointed out.