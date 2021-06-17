10 YEARS AGO
June 17, 2011 — WASHINGTON — The House voted Wednesday to prohibit the Food and Drug Administration from approving genetically modified salmon for human consumption. The FDA is set to decide this year whether to approve the modified fish, which grows twice as fast as the natural variety.
The FDA said last year that the fish appears to be safe to eat, but an agency advisory panel said more studies may be needed before it is served on the nation’s dinner tables.
25 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — A series of walrus-poaching incidents has federal wildlife officials busy along the Bering Sea coast, where dozens of headless animals have been found on beaches and drifting ice this spring.
Alaska’s walrus population is healthy, but headhunting — killing the animals for their ivory tusks and leaving the rest — is a crime under federal law. It’s also one of the state’s most controversial wildlife issues.
50 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1971 — The City of Fairbanks, which has been spraying for mosquitoes for about the last five years, is taking measures to re-evaluate its practice this year. According to Mayor Julian Rice, the city has received complaints from two citizens who feel the practice may be environmentally detrimental.
Rice said the city uses the chemical malathion in the spray operations and is unaware that it may be harmful. Nevertheless, experts on the chemical will be consulted. In the meantime, he said, spraying (or, more properly, “fogging”) will continue.
75 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1946 — SEATTLE — The 1,200 cannery workers which were taken off the damaged freighter Santa Cruz Saturday when the vessel’s engine room was flooded, will be picked up by the freighter Cape Victory and taken on to Bristol Bay.
The Alaska Steamship Company reported last night the passengers were removed without mishap and that the vessel’s crew would be able to repair the ship so that it could continue without assistance.