10 YEARS AGO
June 16, 2013 — Fairbanks could see 90-degree temperatures next week for the first time in three years, and the heat will increase the wildfire danger.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
June 16, 2013 — Fairbanks could see 90-degree temperatures next week for the first time in three years, and the heat will increase the wildfire danger.
A high pressure system is building above northern Alaska, making way for intense sunlight and fewer clouds.
“All of our models over the last few days are showing continuity for warmer weather,” said Don Aycock, weather forecaster for the National Weather Service in Fairbanks.
Aycock said accurately predicting weather six days out is a stretch, but Fairbanksans should expect temperatures even higher than those seen in late May.
25 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1998 — A 16-year-old North Pole boy apparently drowned at Chena Lakes Recreation Area early Monday when the canoe he shared with two other teen-age boys capsized.
Despite working all day Monday, divers failed to find any trace of James Paul Vaughan. The trio fell into 36-degree water about 2:45 a.m. near the outlet at the north end of the popular recreation area, said Chief Tim Biggane of the North Star Volunteer Fire Department.
Names of the two other teens were not available Monday. However, Biggane said the two swam to shore, ran south toward the boat launch, and called for help. Mike Browning, who operates a canoe rental concession in the park, heard their cries and alerted authorities.
50 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1973 — At this stage it’s just a proposal, but Sen. Mike Gravel has suggested that the recently closed North Post of Fort Wainwright could be converted to an Earth Resources Applications Research Laboratory for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
Gravel met today with a number of city and borough officials, as well as representatives from Fort Wainwright, the state Office of Economic Adjustment and the federal Office of Economic Development to discuss the proposal.
He said that funds have been allotted by Congress to set up a NASA facility such as he has in mind, but the problem will be to get the money earmarked to put the facility in Fairbanks.
The proposed facility would consist of a central laboratory located at Fort Wainwright with up to 10 auxiliary ground sites located throughout the state.
The main facility would handle data reduction, analysis and distribution and would have a staff of about 150 full-time employes. The outlying sites could employ an additional 50 persons.
Gravel said that 85 to 90 percent of the employees would be local residents, trained to fill the jobs. The facility he said would be permanent and could experience substantial growth if successful.
75 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1948 — WASHINGTON — Legislation to suspend mining claim assessment work for one year, until July 1, 1948, was approved today by the Senate.
The bill as passed by the House called for suspension of the work only in Alaska. The Senate amended it to include the entire country. It now goes back to the House for action on the amendment.
100 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1923 — SEATTLE — An airship addressed to “The Farthest-North Aeroplane Company, Fairbanks, Alaska,” left here this morning on the Alaska Steamship Company’s boat “Alameda,” convoyed by quite a number of Fairbanks young people who are going home from colleges in the States to spend their vacations in their home town with their parents. The fact that an airship for Fairbanks was on the upper deck of the ship drew numerous former Alaskans to the dock at the hour of the ship’s departure.