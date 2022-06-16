10 YEARS AGO
June 16, 2012 — The long-running consolidation of car dealerships in Fairbanks continued Friday when Lithia Automotive Group, the owner of Chevrolet of Fairbanks, announced it has purchased Aurora Buick GMC and plans on consolidating the two.
A news release from Lithia said the two dealerships, which are across the street from each other on South Cushman Street, will be consolidated into Chevrolet Buick GMC of Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Despite criticisms and a poll reflecting deep national doubt about his new dialogue on race, President Clinton says he is committed to using his office as a bully pulpit for solving racial problems.
In television interviews Sunday, Clinton sought to dispel his critics’ argument that the campaign, which revolves around having Americans speak out before a presidential advisory board, will be a lot of talk with little or no official action.
“I consciously set it up as an advisory board so that I could not keep my distance from it,” Clinton said on CNN’s “Late Edition.” “I’m not trying to run from responsibilities.”
50 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1972 — A petition calling for two propositions on borough-city unification was certified by the borough clerk yesterday and will be presented to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Thursday for their action.
The petition is the first step in a long plan to bring about unification of the two local governments.
It was circulated as a project by the League of Women Voters.
The borough clerk certified 1,158 signatures on the petition with 460 from the borough outside the cities, 686 from Fairbanks and 12 from North Pole.
The amounts required for acceptance of the petition were 436 from the rural areas of the borough, 639 from Fairbanks and 11 from North Pole, totaling 1,086.
75 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Legislation to suspend mining claim assessment work for one year, until July 1, 1948, was approved today by the Senate.
The bill as passed by the House called for suspension of the work only in Alaska. The Senate amended it to include the entire country. It now goes back to the House for action on the amendment.