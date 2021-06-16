10 YEARS AGO
June 16, 2011 — About 1,000 airmen are visiting Eielson Air Force Base this week for this year’s Northern Edge exercise. Airmen and service members from the Army, Navy and Marines are participating in the biennial exercise to train for potential crises in the AsiaPacific region.
The exercise began Monday and runs through June 24. In all, the exercise involves more than 6,000 personnel from Eielson, Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, according to the Army. Exercises will take place in the Joint Pacific Range and in airspace over the Gulf of Alaska.
25 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1996 — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif — Elia Fitzgerald, the world’s “first lady of song’’ whose vocals ranged from deepest blues to bebop fancies, from mellow musings to a soaring soprano that could shatter crystal, died Saturday at 78.
During a five-decade career, she recorded some 250 albums and won 13 Grammy Awards. She also fought prejudice, winning a lawsuit against an airline that had bumped her and two assistants from a flight to make room for three white passengers.
50 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Four congressmen quoted the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong today as saying American prisoners of war would be released if the United States would set a fixed date of withdrawal from Vietnam.
In three separate meetings over the past two months, the legislators said, members of the National Liberation Front and Viet Cong delegations to the Paris peace talks assured them of this.
75 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from June 17, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Movies, horse racing and motor making accounted for the first five places today in a treasury listing of 593 top paid Americans in 1944.
Movie Producer-Director Leo McCarey with 12-month earnings of $1,113,035, headed the list easily, while Charles H. Strub, vice president of the Los Angeles Turf Club, was lengths behind in second place with $466,537.