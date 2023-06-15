10 YEARS AGO
June 15, 2013 — A 63-year-old man attempting to drive a motorized shopping cart into the parking lot of a Fairbanks grocery store was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday night.
Merrill Keith Moses, of Fairbanks, also was charged with refusal to submit to a chemical breath and shoplifting.
Merrill Keith Moses, of Fairbanks, also was charged with refusal to submit to a chemical breath and shoplifting.
A Fred Meyer West employee called police at 9:45 p.m. to report that an intoxicated Moses was attempting to drive the cart into traffic in the parking lot. The employee was worried that Moses would be hit by a vehicle, police said. “When an officer arrived, a store employee was holding onto the handlebars of the cart to keep the suspect from driving any further,” said Sgt. Bruce Barnette at the Fairbanks Police Department.
One Fred Meyer employee told police that Moses driving drunk on the cart is an ongoing problem in the store and Moses has tried to run store employees over in the past when they have attempted to stop him on the cart. Every time they confront him, Moses is highly intoxicated, the employee told police.
It did not appear that Moses is disabled or handicapped, police said.
25 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1998 — The Golden Heart Softball Association’s June Jamboree finished early Sunday evening with the final game in the Coed C division going to Greyhound Lounge.
Greyhound Lounge came up through the losers bracket to defeat North Pole Merchants in two games, 21-14 in the first and 18-16 in the second. Third place in the Coed C tournament went to Dog Sled Saloon.
“Hallelujah,” Lalloya Curtis, coach of the Greyhound Lounge, said. “It gets nerve wracking in the end, but they did good, that’s the key. They’ve really been playing like a team.”
Club Detour won the men’s masters division, taking Red Fox 9-6 in the championship game.
The Most Valuable Player award went to Frank Unger of Club Detour. Unger posted an impressive .609 batting average, with eight home runs and 13 RBIs.
50 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1973 — Gov. William A. Egan pointed to new Canadian export controls on petroleum products today as a major indication the trans-Alaska pipeline should be built.
Canada’s “drastic action,” Egan said, “points up very vividly a major problem” with moving North Slope oil through a trans-Canada pipeline to the lower United States.
Energy Minister Donald Mac- Donald told the House of Commons Thursday that Canada has imposed temporary export controls on gasoline and healing oil. He cited a strong U.S. demand for the fuels as the prime reason but declined to give details of the controls.
75 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1948 — WASHINGTON — Delegate E.L. Bartlett of Alaska opposed Saturday’s House action in transferring to the Secretary of Agriculture “all authority over the agricultural research program” in Alaska.
Such a provision in agriculture appropriations bill for next year, he told a Senate appropriations committee, “seeks to alter what has become a settled method concerning this kind of research in the United States.”
That method, Bartlett said, is one of the cooperation between the federal government and the land grant colleagues.
100 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1923 — NOME — The Victoria, which sailed from Seattle at 10 o’clock on the morning of June 10th, arrived at 2 o’clock on the afternoon of the 13th, and the Buford, which sailed at 1 o’clock on the afternoon of the 4th, arrived 45 minutes later. Both reported an uneventful trip with weather and ice conditions ideal.