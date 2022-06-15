10 YEARS AGO
June 15, 2012 — The Borough Assembly accepted a 10% pay cut for Van Tran employees Thursday night instead of delving into a more complicated and financially unclear effort of privatizing the door-to-door van service for disabled and elderly riders.
The vote comes after a privatization study, approved by the assembly late last year, yielded less-than-expected savings, especially when compared to the voluntary pay cut Van Tran employees took.
25 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1997 — Robert Hannon’s parents, John “ Gil” Gilfillan and his wife, Molly, divorced acrimoniously 41 years ago. Hannon was 2 years old then — and that was the last time he saw his father. Until this week.
Over the years, Hannon resigned himself to not having a father, and continued to express little interest in finding him.
That always seemed odd to Hannon’s wife, Julie Rafferty, who comes from a big family. She had heard only bad things about Gilfillan from Hannon’s mother. But she wondered what was the other side of the story.
50 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1972 — Highway 16, which runs from Prince George, B.C. to the ferry landing at Prince Rupert, is closed because of flooding according to a spokesman for the State Department of Highways.
The road is under a foot-and-a-half of water in the vicinity of Terrace, B.C., said Bruce Robinson, maintenance supervisor with the Fairbanks district of the highway office. There is no forecast for when the road will be open, but a Canadian official said possibly in a day or two, Robinson said.
75 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Delegate E.L. Bartlett of Alaska opposed Saturday’s House action in transferring to the Secretary of Agriculture “all authority over the agricultural research program” in Alaska.
Such a provision in agriculture appropriations bill for next year, he told a Senate appropriations committee, “seeks to alter what has become a settled method concerning this kind of research in the United States.”
That method, Bartlett said, is one of the cooperation between the federal government and the land grant colleagues.