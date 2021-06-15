10 YEARS AGO
June 15, 2011 — Ice Alaska has bought a new home and, according to the deal’s real estate agent, a key director is securing lots of neighboring land in the hope of developing related attractions.
The activity positions a pending move by Ice Alaska — host of the BP World Ice Art Championships — to resemble something much bigger, a long-term development project on prime riverfront property. The nonprofit organization faces a July deadline to leave its current home on Alaska Railroad land off Phillips Field Road.
25 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. is defending itself again against allegations by a whistle-blower who claims he lost his job after raising questions about the way corrosion was tested along the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
Lawyers for Alyeska, Arctic Slope Inspection Services and Christian Engineering/Veco Engineering are appealing a preliminary Labor Department ruling.
50 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1971 — The Denali Highway, which was closed Friday morning because of high water, is now open to vehicles traveling between Paxson and Mt. McKinley National Park. According to the State Highway Department office here, the Gulkana River near Paxson washed out a bridge approach in addition to other water damage further up the road.
The highway office said the road was closed for about two days. The portion of the new Anchorage-Fairbanks highway from Healy to McKinley Park is still under construction and closed to public traffic.
75 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1946 — DENVER — Members of the U.S. 87 Highway Association, meeting here today, expressed hope that the highway might win official designation as an international link between Alaska and Guatemala.
Cleve Hill of Alberta, only representative from outside the United States at the meeting, said Canadian towns along the route are interested in making the link international and are acting to make Canadian highways suitable for all-weather travel.