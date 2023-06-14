10 YEARS AGO
June 14, 2013 — The latest proposal to sell 1,482 acres of borough land to Chena Hot Springs Resort owner Bernie Karl drew opposition from some assembly members who say it ignores guidelines set by the assembly.
The current proposal is the borough administration’s second try after an initial proposal fell apart when the appraised value came in far above what Karl felt was fair.
25 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1998 — Ether, so explosive a quart can level a small house. Cyanide gas, a lethal compound used for executions in some states. Sulfuric acid, otherwise known as battery acid.
That’s the kind of stuff that can go into or come out of the making of methamphetamine.
It’s a dangerous business — yet in the drug’s most simple syntheses, everything needed to make it can be purchased at a supermarket or hardware store.
“These are volatile, toxic, dangerous chemicals,” said investigator Schuyler Cox, looking over chemicals and equipment laid out Friday like a caustic picnic on an Alder Street lawn. He identified tanks of toluene, a glass jug of ether, and a Comingware casserole dish containing a muddy red phosphorous sludge.
50 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1973 — JUNEAU — Gov William A. Egan said today he had expressed “great concern” about oil company shipments of marine fuel to Japanese fishing fleets off Alaska’s coast.
At the same time, Egan tempered his remarks by saying Tesoro Alaskan Petroleum Corp. was not violating any state or federal laws in providing fuel for the Japanese fishermen.
75 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1948 — NEW YORK — A U.S. district court judge today granted the government a temporary injunction restraining a threatened nationwide strike of more than 100,000 maritime workers.
The strike has been threatened by the seven unions involved for any time after tomorrow midnight. It would involve dock workers on the East, Gulf, and West Coasts as well as the seamen who man most of the nation’s merchant shipping.