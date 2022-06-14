10 YEARS AGO
June 14, 2012 — The number of patients on Alaska’s medical marijuana registry has exploded in the past five months, and Michael J. Smith is happy to claim responsibility.
Smith, the owner and operator of The Healing Center Medical Clinic, specializes in getting patients the documentation they need for a state-sanctioned medical marijuana card. Since his part-time clinic opened in Anchorage in January, he said business has been lively.
The clinic is coming to Fairbanks for the first time today, offering a three-day window for Interior patients at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge to get clearance for medical pot. It’s purpose is no secret — its ads urge patients “Get Legal Today!”
25 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1997 — JUNEAU — Alaska has a new law on the books to give the state’s child support enforcers more tools to collect from parents who are behind in their payments.
Gov. Tony Knowles on Friday signed the bill, which had been rushed through the Legislature to meet a federal deadline. Alaska and other states had to change their child-support laws because of requirements in the federal welfare reform law passed last year.
The new law gives the state access to a person’s bank records and the power to put liens on real estate and personal property.
50 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1972 — Some people, such as the tourists, Goldpanner ballplayers from sunny California, and cheechakos in general, might have thought it was hot in Fairbanks yesterday, but no records were set.
In fact, as old-timers would say, it was just another typical day in the garden spot of the world.
Tuesday the temperature climbed to 84, but this was one degree shy of the record 85 degrees set in 1967. Remember that year. We also recorded a record flood a couple months later.
75 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1947 — NEW YORK — A U.S. conciliation stepped into the nation’s shipping industry dispute today with the hope of avoiding a coast-to-coast tieup which CIO President Philip Murray said “in all likelihood” would occur with a threatened walkout of five CIO maritime unions when their contracts expire Sunday midnight.
Murray, promising the unions which represent 200,000 maritime workers the “support of the CIO,” forecast the walkout in Washington last night.