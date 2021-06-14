10 YEARS AGO
June 14, 2011 — The first wave of king salmon hasn’t even hit the Yukon River yet but the Alaska Department of Fish and Game isn’t taking any chances. The state has already closed subsistence fishing in the lower Yukon.
As part of its plan to get more king salmon to their Canadian spawning grounds in what is predicted to be a weak king run, the Department of Fish and Game on Monday pulled one 36-hour subsistence fishing period in District Yl, which covers the first 63 miles of the river.
25 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1996 — FORT YUKON— City Council members, wrestling with the suicide Tuesday of another of their city’s young, will consider measures to restrict how much alcohol comes into the area.
At a special meeting Monday, the council will discuss an ordinance to move all alcohol entering the city to a special area at the airport, an effort aimed at controlling access to the booze, said City Manager Elfrieda Lord.
50 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1971 — Special to the News-Miner Today is the 196th birthday ot the United States Army, and the 194th birthday of the national flag. Both, the Army and the Stars and Stripes, are symbols of the spirit of freedom that rose from the American Revolution.
To safeguard this deeply-rooted belief in freedom, men and women are serving in the Active Army and the Army National Guard and Army Reserve on the field of battle and on the home front. Whether a patrol in Vietnam, a checkpoint in Berlin, an outpost in Korea, or a company training in Alaska, they represent unswerving dedication to the freedom of individual: and the independence of nations.
75 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1946 — SEWARD — Fines of $50 each were imposed on three crew members of the cargo freighter Clove Hitch here yesterday after they pleaded guilty to charges of pilfering merchandise from the vessel.
Investigators said 70 per cent of the cartons containing shoes, clothing and ham, bacon and canned goods had been ripped open and looted. They said the ship’s cargo was in the most damaged state of any discharged at Seward in the last two years.