10 YEARS AGO
June 13, 2013 — Fairbanks could see 90-degree temperatures next week for the First time in three years, and the heat will increase the wildfire danger.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
June 13, 2013 — Fairbanks could see 90-degree temperatures next week for the First time in three years, and the heat will increase the wildfire danger.
A high pressure system is building above northern Alaska, making way for intense sunlight and fewer clouds.
“All of our models over the last few days are showing continuity for warmer weather,” said Don Aycock, weather forecaster for the National Weather Service in Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1998 — JUNEAU — Gov. Tony Knowles vetoed the Republican led Legislature’s proposal for solving Alaska’s long-standing dilemma over subsistence hunting and fishing laws, fulfilling a promise he made when the measure passed more than a month ago.
“Alaska’s challenge is to prevent a federal takeover of fish and game management in Alaska and protect the vital importance of subsistence to the economy and culture of rural Alaska,” Knowles said in Friday’s veto message. ‘This bill would create an unworkable, intrusive and expensive bureaucracy to manage a needs-based system largely opposed by the Alaskans who participate in subsistence.”
50 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1973 — The Alaska Bar Association will hold its annual convention in Fairbanks Thursday through Saturday at the Traveler’s Inn.
The 600-plus member group will hear featured speakers Barbara Allen Babcock, associate professor of law at Stanford University Law School, and Yale Kamisar, University of Michigan law professor, as well as Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska.
75 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1948 — One hundred forty-three youngsters made a tremendous splash in the Fairbanks Swimming Pool this morning as the YMCA-News-Miner Learn to Swim classes got underway.
S/Sgt. James J. Bradlee and Miss Marilyn Wade instructed the boys and girls in the basic fundamentals of swimming, and the classes will continue every morning through Saturday.