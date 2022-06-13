10 YEARS AGO
June 13, 2012 — The businesses located in the Garden Island Plaza at the corner of Illinois Street and Phillips Field Road are struggling to stay afloat as they’re surrounded by an ocean of road work.
Local businessman Rudy Gavora owns the plaza building as well as the building next door which houses The Diner. Gavora said the closure of the section of Phillips Field Road from his back parking lot to the intersection with Illinois Street has been lethal to business.
25 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Environmentalists said Thursday that Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. is doing a better job responding to problems and employee concerns but still has a long way to go before they will consider the 800-mile trans-Alaska oil pipeline safe.
“We still think Alyeska is ignoring some problems,” said Michael Riley, program director for the Alaska Forum for Environmental Responsibility, a non-profit advocacy group for whistleblowers.
50 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1972 — JUNEAU — The Free Conference Committee on the Alaska local hire bill made some progress today, but still seeks common ground in at least three key areas in an effort to strike an accord between the Senate and House.
The bill originally introduced in the House by the Pipeline Impact Committee is aimed at insuring local hire on the pipeline, and in oil and gas exploration and development. Approved on a 5-1 vote was the House provision of the bill to make the lessee or industry party to a contract with the state responsible for compliance by all of his contractors and subcontractors.
75 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1947 — Richard Woodward’s name was picked from a hat yesterday and he became the Fairbanks Scout who will attend the international jamboree of the Boy Scouts in France this summer as well as tour the States and Europe as a member of the United States delegation to the “Jamboree of Peace.”
A Life Scout, Woodward is the Senior Patrol Leader of the Lions Troop 647 and a member of the district camp staff. He is the son of Mrs. Clyde Lawson of Fairbanks.