10 YEARS AGO
June 13, 2011 — A welcome dose of cloudy, cool weather helped crews clamp down on a pair of Interior wildfires during the weekend.
Both the Hastings Fire in the Chatanika area and the East Volkmar Fire outside Delta Junction stopped their rapid growth, allowing firefighters to focus on their most vulnerable areas.
25 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1996 — A new wing at the University of Alaska Museum, the Rose Berry Gallery, is a step closer to reality because of an additional $1 million gift arranged by Joe Usibelli.
Usibelli, of Usibelli Coal Mine in Healy, said his company had previously made a million-dollar donation to the museum. On Wednesday, he said, another million would be forthcoming, bringing the total to $2 million.
50 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from June 12, 1971 —
Alaska well may be bankrupt by 1975 if the embattled oil pipeline fails to get construction clearance, according to U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, who addressed a Girls State meeting in Fairbanks Friday night.
Stevens highlighted the evening’s events, offering his insights into national and state politics and government. “If the pipeline is denied,” Alaska’s senior senator said, “we must find an alternate source of income—or go broke.”
75 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1946 — With all the style that has become standard procedure in the opening of baseball seasons, Fairbanks will lay the cornerstone for its 1946 league battle tonight at 7 o’clock in Griffin Park when the Allies Room team of town players will take the field against the hard-hitting MP Cops from Ladd Field.
To get things underway officially, Mayor A. H. Nordale will rifle the first pitch into a catcher’s mitt operated by Col. Louis M. Merrick, Ladd Field commanding officer. The regulars will take it from there.