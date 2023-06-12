10 YEARS AGO
June 12, 2013 — Nobody expected to find Cutie alive, that much is certain.
But there the little, black-and-white dog was, trapped under the bow of the overturned boat she had been riding in four days earlier when it flipped in the upper Chena River and was swept downstream by the strong current.
“It was crazy,” said Jeremy McDonald, the boat owner.
“I get to the side of the boat, look in there and she barks and growls at me.”
It was all McDonald could do to contain himself. “I said, ‘Guys, she’s alive. Let’s get this boat turned over,”’ he said almost two weeks later.
Adrenaline pumping, McDonald and two friends hooked a rope to the 17-foot boat and were able to pull it over
25 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1998 — Tired of hearing about El Nino? Just hold on.
Weather forecasters are already talking about the opposite effect coming later this year.
The latest long-range forecast says La Nina — featuring more intense cold compared with the warmer El Nino — is expected late in 1998, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Thoman.
“La Ninas are bad news for Fairbanks unless you like temperatures of 50 below,” he said.
El Nino is caused by abnormally high ocean temperatures off South America’s western coast. In La Nina, the same stretch of South American ocean gets colder than normal.
One weather survey shows 11 of 12 climate models predicting La Nina is on the way, although a few more months of monitoring are needed to make sure.
50 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1973 — The chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court, Jay Rabinowitz, opened the annual judicial conference here today with a brief summary of major court action during the past year.
Rabinowitz became chief justice last fall, following the drowning death of Chief Justice George Boney in a boating accident last August.
Rabinowitz called it a “year of evaluation” in the area of court administration and rules reform.
“I think I’ve taken a very long time in arriving at conclusions on reform of the administrative director’s office,” Rabinowtiz said. He added that there are currently 56 applicants tor the post, and it should be filled soon.
The resignation of the current director, Rabinowitz said, had forced him to use much of his time dealing with administrative matters. In the past, he noted, “administration has only been mediocre to fair.”
75 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1948 — WASHINGTON — A rail link with Alaska through British Columbia was urged in a resolution introduced jointly in the Senate today by Senators Warren G. Magnuson, Democrat of Washington, and Hugh Butler, Republican of Nebraska.
The resolution asked President Truman to begin negotiations with the Canadian government for extension of the Pacific Great Eastern Railroad to the Alaskan boundary. The present northern terminus of the line is at Prince George, B.C.
The President was requested further to authorize surveys to determine the feasibility of extending the Alaska Railroad to connect with the Pacific Great Eastern at the Canada-Alaska border.
Plans, specification, cost estimates and budget requests would be included under the terms of the resolution.