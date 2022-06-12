10 YEARS AGO
June 12, 2012 — Interior-based Native organizations make up a large chunk of the local economy, according to a study of 2010 numbers released Monday, and the organizations are hoping these numbers will help establish the economic importance of the Native community.
According to the study released jointly by a handful of Interior Native organizations, the more than 70 Interior-based Native organizations provided an economic impact exceeding $300 million in 2010 through the wages of more than 2,725 jobs and direct spending at other businesses.
25 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1997 — Stale financial data led the state Workers’ Compensation Board to reject the city of Fairbanks’ self-insurance application, exposing the city to costly lawsuits from employees hurt on the job.
“If somebody falls off a ladder or slips at a worksite, I’m looking at a straight-up lawsuit,’’ said City Attorney Herb Kuss. “We recognize the exposure.”
The city has not been covered by workers’ compensation laws since February, when its certificate expired.
50 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1972 — The conventions of Boys State and Girls State closed after a week-long session of activities and legislative procedures.
Highlighting Saturday’s activities was a joint session with Sen. Ted Stevens. Stevens spoke briefly on the indirect benefits that have been derived from the United States’ space program.
“We have developed a small energy plant that is 90 per cent efficient,” Stevens commented. “It can purify water, eliminate wastes, provide electricity, and at a cost of around $1,200, if sold commercially. The only reason it was rejected by NASA, was because it used liquid fuel.”
75 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1947 — The Board of Regents of the University of Alaska adjourned a two-day special meeting yesterday after acting upon routine matters and empowering the executive committee of the board to make all possible arrangements for increased housing at the university in expectation of a larger enrollment next year.
Funds for preparing plans for new construction have been received from the Federal Works Agency, but the $100,000 appropriation made by the Territorial legislature has been frozen.
The Juneau firm of Foss & Malcolm has the contract for the architectural and engineering work, which will be carried out in preparation for the time when the appropriation will be released.