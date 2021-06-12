10 YEARS AGO
June 12, 2011 — JUNEAU — In the three years since Sarah Palin stormed the national political stage, her brief tenure as governor of Alaska has often been reduced to caricature. Critics cast her as petty, preoccupied and disengaged. Supporters say she was a maverick reformer, a salt-of-the-earth true believer who bucked the establishment elite.
Yet what is clear in the 24,000 pages of her emails released Friday — completing Palin’s transformation from one of the most obscure politicians in America to one of the most scrutinized — is that her governing style was not necessarily an either-or proposition. Sometimes she seemed to be everything all at once.
25 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1996 — A southbound passenger train filled with tourists derailed Tuesday afternoon near Denali National Park. None of the 640 passengers on board were injured, and Alaska Railroad officials expect normal service to resume today.
Six of the 15 cars in the train left the tracks in Healy Canyon but stayed upright. Officials are not sure of the cause and are still investigating. Alaska Railroad President Bob Hatfield called the derailment, six miles north of the park, a minor accident and said there was minimal disruption to the busy tourist season schedule.
50 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1971 — Alaska Airlines departed Anchorage this morning on the first leg of its inaugural flight to Leningrad, U.S.S.R. Alaska will run regular 15-day tours to the Soviet Union through Leningrad throughout the summer.
The flight is packed with dignitaries — some making the 15-day junket and other on a three-day visit to our neighbor across the Bering Sea. Alaska Airlines initiated service to Russia a year ago entering through Siberia, however, it is flying’ direct to Leningrad for the first time this year.
75 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1946 — JUNEAU — Eight experienced mountain climbers sponsored by the Harvard Mountaineering Club will attempt to scale 18,008-foot Mount St. Elias, fourth highest peak in North America, this summer. The climb will be the first attempt since Duke Abruzzi made the only successful ascent early in the century.
Seven of the climbers now in Juneau said they expected to fly to Yakutat today, then go by boat to Icy Bay, from where the climb will be started. The Army’s tenth rescue squadron, attached to the Alaskan Department at Anchorage will drop supplies to the men who intend to set up a string of camps up to the foot of the mountain.