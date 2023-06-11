10 YEARS AGO
June 11, 2013 — This month the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide the future of the federal health reform law, known as the Affordable Care Act.
Much is at stake. The court will determine whether the government has the power to require every American to have health insurance beginning in 2014, and whether a drastic expansion of the Medicaid program for those who can’t afford insurance will go forward.
But the ruling also will affect Americans who already have health coverage, including those who have benefited from the law’s early provisions. Among them: people with pre-existing health conditions who previously could not get coverage, and seniors who fall into the Medicare prescription drug “doughnut hole.”
25 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1998 — High gas prices, the Olympics and the Big Lake fire all were blamed for a slow start in Alaska’s summer tourism season last year. But this year, officials say excess cruise ship capacity, increased U.S. purchasing power in Europe and a $100 million ad campaign by Australia are behind a sluggish seasonal start.
That’s according to Tom Garrett, director of the state’s tourism division. Garrett spoke to Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday at the Westmark.
“Overall, I expect the numbers for tourists to be about the same as last year — no decline, but no increase,” Garrett predicted, in a speech to Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday.
50 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1973 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon has ended a three-day trip to his retreat in Maryland the way it started — in a mysterious hurry.
Nixon flew back to the White House Friday night, leaving wife Pat behind at Camp David, the Catoctin Mountain lodge used by every President since Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Deputy press secretary Gerald L. Warren insisted “no crisis” was involved in Nixon’s decision to return two days sooner than expected.
75 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1948 — WASHINGTON — The Civil Aeronautics Board today authorized the Alaska Coastal Airlines to carry passengers, cargo and mail between Juneau and Skagway via Haines and Brewer’s Bay for a seven-year period.
The board authorized the airline to stop at Gustavus, on the Juneau-Sitka route.
The Alaska Coastal and the Elbe Air Transport was authorized to carry mail between Juneau and Ketchikan for one year. Both also were authorized to serve other points not names in the regular routes of other airlines provided the points are not more than 25 miles off the regular course.
100 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1923 — Word has been received in Anchorage of the marriage of Dr. R.T. Canon, U.S.N. and Miss Lorraine Lingo of Seattle and Alaska.
Miss Lingo spent a number of months in Chickaloon, where her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Archie Lingo, are now living. At that time Dr. Canon was stationed there in charge of the hospital operated by the Alaska Navy Coal Commission. At the closing of the mines in Chickaloon, Dr. Canon was transferred to the government hospital in Anchorage, where he was associated with Dr. Beeson until his departure for the States about a month ago.
Dr. Canon and Miss Lingo were married in Portland, Oregon, where they expect to remain for a short time before leaving for California.