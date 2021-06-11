10 YEARS AGO
June 11, 2011 — Ice Alaska would pay three times the assessed value for a new home under a land deal in the works. The nonprofit group, host of Fairbanks’ biggest ice sculpting event, would pay almost $2.3 million for the site, according to paperwork central to the deal.
Twothirds of the cash would come from a leftover 2006 government grant to be disbursed by the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The deal apparently comes under a time crunch.
25 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1996 — JUNEAU — Mike Totemoff’s deer hunt in Prince William Sound six years ago has put him in the middle of the debate over subsistence hunting and fishing in Alaska. Totemoff, from the Prince William Sound village of Tatitlek, was convicted in state court of illegally hunting deer in December 1990 by using a spotlight in a boat off Naked Island.
Totemoff challenged his conviction, losing in the state Supreme Court last year. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review Totem offs appeal of that decision, which said the state had the authority to enforce hunting and fishing laws in the area.
50 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1971 — The Bureau of Land Management said yesterday it cost $350,000 to control the man-caused Delta Junction forest fire, and added, that somebody may get stuck with the bill if negligence is proved. State Sen. Ed Merdes today denied a rumor that the 4,700 acre Delta Junction forest fire was started on his land. According to Merdes, a fire on his land extended only to adjacent property.
The fire that did extensive damage was in a different area. The blaze on Merdes property was caused by the rekindling of burning piles from last fall. The State senator said 60 mph winds re-started the fires, and added that he has not burned anything this spring. BLM spokesman Art Kennedy said the large fire is believed to have ignited during the hot, dry weekend from fires used in land-clearing operations just east of Delta Junction.
75 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1946 — SEATTLE — With shipping on the Seattle waterfront idle from lack of cargo offers, shippers said last night Alaska shippers have been swamping operators in efforts to clear their freight from the port before the pending maritime strike deadline set for June 15.
A mass meeting of all maritime unions scheduled to strike was set for Thursday evening and public was invited to attend. Burt Nelson, chairman of the joint strike strategy committee, said the meeting was called to “explain the position of the striking unions to the general public.” Previous strikes have greatly delayed the normal spring movement of freight to Alaska.