10 YEARS AGO
June 10, 2013 — The Army has installed heavy-duty fencing topped with barbed wire around its deteriorating Birch Hill tank farm in an effort to end repeated breaches of lesser strength fencing by unauthorized personnel.
The Army, in a news release last week, said people have cut previous fencing, even trying to drag it out with vehicles.
Entering the closed off tank farm area on Fort Wainwright puts people at risk of contacting toxic contam inants in the soil, the Army said.
25 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1998 — With only three weeks left in the current fiscal year, managers of the state’s oil-backed savings account are confidently projecting another record year of earnings.
“For the last three years, we’ve enjoyed strong market appreciation,” Byron Mallott, executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund, told Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday. “The fund is growing at an extraordinary rate and revenues are extraordinarily high.”
50 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1973 — A new corporation called the Fairbanks Sports Center, Inc., is asking the Fairbanks City Council for a long-term lease of Weeks Field to construct a $1.4 million sports arena.
A letter requesting the lease is on the agenda of the regular council meeting scheduled for Monday night. The letter, written to Fairbanks Mayor Harold Gillam by Superior Court Judge Gerald J. Van Hoomissen, asks for a work session with the council to present the proposal in detail.
75 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1948 — SEATTLE — President Truman called upon the Pacific Northwest today to arm “the toughest kind of fight” in Congress to develop its river basins to stop floods and provide cheap power.
He pledged his administration to battle along with northwesterners “every step of the way” against “private power lobbyists and men of little faith” who do not trust such development.