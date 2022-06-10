10 YEARS AGO
June 10, 2012 — The chief of the National Park Service in Alaska attended a meeting in the eastern Interior village of Eagle last week and apologized for th e aggressive actions of two rangers on the Yukon River last summer. But it was not the highly publicized arrest and trial of Jim Wilde, a 71-year-old Central man, who Alaska park service director Sue Masica was talking about.
Rather, she was apologizing about a run-in the same two rangers had a month earlier involving another man: Tim Henry of Eagle. The rangers handcuffed and detained Henry for about two hours for allegedly refusing to identify him self but did not arrest him.
25 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Sunday in the ocean off the Aleutian Islands but no damage was initially reported. The quake was centered in the Pacific about 60 miles west-southwest of the island of Adak, or 1,250 miles west-southwest of Anchorage, said geophysicist John Minsch of the U.S. Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo.
The quake was reported at 8:04 p.m. Alaska Daylight Time, at a depth of 21 miles. The Alaska Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for tsunamis, the strong tidal waves touched off by earthquakes, from the Aleutian Island of Attu to Kodiak Island.
50 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1972 — WASHINGTON — A bill requiring the Interior Department to issue a new draft environmental impact statement on the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline and requiring congressional approval before the pipeline could be built was introduced in the House today by 10 congressmen.
According to the prime sponsor, Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wisc., the bill’s purpose is to “insure the integrity” of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 which requires the appropriate federal agency to prepare a report on the environmental of any federal projected consequences project.
75 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Army underscored its interest int he Arctic short route between Europe and America Saturday with an announcement that special Task Forces will make new tests in Alaska and the Aleutians this winter of tactics, weapons and equipment for sub-zero weather.
Some 4,500 ground troops, who will begin assembling next month, will test tanks, self-propelled guns, radar, clothing and other items of military gear “under arctic winter combat commissions.” The Air Forces disclosed earlier that a squadron of converted B-19 long range bombers has been assigned to Alaska to make frequent weather flights over the arctic, termed by ranking military men the world’s most strategic stretch of geography in an age of atom bombs and 10,000-mile planes.