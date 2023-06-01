June 1, 2013 — The Air Force released its draft Environmental Impact Study for the proposed transfer of Eielson Air Force Base’s F-16s to Anchorage on Friday, recommending moving the squadron to Anchorage but keeping Eielson as a temporary base for the aircraft several times per year for training exercises.
The 226-page report covers the Air Force’s analysis of issues raised at meetings at” Fairbanks, North Pole, Anchorage and Palmer last winter, including anticipated consequences for the Interior’s economy and school population as well as the crowded Anchorage housing m arkets. Although the report’s “preferred alternative” is to move the F16s, it goes into some of the negative impacts in detail.
June 1, 1998 — WASHINGTON — As Kenneth Starr moves to strengthen his investigation of President Clinton, the president’s lawyers were preparing to respond to the independent counsel’s request for the Supreme Court to decide whether Clinton can invoke executive privilege in the Monica Lewinsky case.
Starr asked the high court last week to bypass the U.S. Court of Appeals, meaning the justices would hear arguments and decide the executive privilege dispute themselves.
June 1, 1973 — Northwestern Construction, Inc., of Anchorage is the apparent low bidder of six construction firms vying for the contract to build the first half of the levee for the Chena River-Lakes Flood Control Project.
Weldon Opp , project coordinator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the contract would be awarded in the next few weeks and announcement of the Corps’ final contract decision will come from Washington D.C. through Alaska’s congressional delegation.
June 1, 1948 — Probably the heaviest surge of traffic in the history of the Alaska Highway started moving Saturday when the highway was opened after being closed for two weeks due to washouts.
More than 100 cars were reported to have been concentrated near Watson Lake at Little Rancheria Creek, where a bridge was washed out. Another 25 were waiting on the north end of the washout to head south over the highway.
June 1, 1923 — The Alaska Steamship Company announced that steamer Alaska, which is now being completed, has been ordered from the Tacoma yards and will be turned over formally to the company here next Monday.
Captain J.G. Nord will be the commander when the vessel sails on the 9th.