10 YEARS AGO
June 1, 2011 — Money is on its way, but an impasse between federal regulators threatens to sink plans for a huge Tanana River bridge. The proposed bridge in Salcha would be the longest in the state and would connect the Interior’s road system to vast military training grounds to the south of the river.
The Alaska Legislature in May provided $44 million to close a budget shortfall on the project, which is managed by the state-owned Alaska Railroad. But two federal agencies — the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — appear to still disagree over potential environmental impacts.
25 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1996 — JUNEAU — Gov. Tony Knowles has vetoed a bill that would have allowed more signs on Alaska highways, saying he won’t allow the scenery to be cluttered with such symbols.
Knowles also vetoed another bill that would have eased state control over agricultural land. Knowles said the state has one of the strictest highway sign laws in the country and he didn’t want to see it weakened.
50 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1971 — Thomas Kiviok, an Eskimo member of the Monzino North Pole Expedition, was flown from the arctic ice pack Saturday after he was injured while the dog team he was driving failed to successfully climb a pressure ridge.
Pilot Bob Murphy of Fairbanks landed his Beaver on the ice, picked up the injured man and flew him to T-3, the floating ice island. A covering flight was made by a Twin Otter flown by Dave McKay, Piloted by Larry Huffman with Einar Pedersen of Stockholm, Sweden, as navigator.
75 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1946 — SEATTLE — The Alaska salmon industry has made a new price offer to Cook Inlet fishermen which has the approval of all but the Anchorage branch of the CIO Alaska Fishermen’s Union.
Word is expected today from that branch, Union Business Agent Oscar Anderson said. Terms of the offer were not reported. The Cook Inlet fishermen refuse to go to the banks unless granted a price increase taking into account use of their own gear.