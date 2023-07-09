10 YEARS AGO
July 9, 2013 — On Sunday afternoon, the Pleasant Valley Store and Trailside Mail parking lot was so dark with smoke that owner Becky Alexander turned on the outdoor lights at 4 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
July 9, 2013 — On Sunday afternoon, the Pleasant Valley Store and Trailside Mail parking lot was so dark with smoke that owner Becky Alexander turned on the outdoor lights at 4 p.m.
Monday afternoon, 24 hours later, light rain fell in the parking lot and the air felt mostly clean. An evacuation order had been lifted about an hour earlier, and some evacuees were beginning to return home.
As of Monday evening, an evacuation watch, advising people to prepare for further evacuations, remained in effect between 14 Mile and 34 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road. Two school buses were parked outside the store and a West Virginia-based fire crew was lined up at the cash register. In the last few days, Alexander said, the store has sold lots of beef jerky, Red Bulls, 5-Hour Energy and, unexpectedly, fresh fruit.
25 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1998 — Wildlife biologists are learning what some residents of the western Yukon Flats have suspected — that bears make a big dent in the area’s moose calf population.
Twenty of 29 calves fitted with radio collars from May 20 to June 4 had died as of Tuesday. Bears killed 16 outright and probably contributed to three deaths from drowning, with one moose calf dead of unknown causes.
Those are the preliminary results of a moose mortality study the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is conducting on the Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge. This is the first year of the two-year study aimed at explaining why moose are so scarce in the refuge’s western section.
50 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1973 — SITKA, Alaska — The smoldering embers of a fire that destroyed Sitka’s only cold storage plant, which also served as its largest retail store, were extinguished Sunday.
The fire, which caused an estimated $2 million to $3 million in damage, also left two firemen with serious injuries.
Asst. Fire Chief Jerry Kainelainun was flown to Seattle and admitted to Virginia Mason Hospital’s special care unit Sunday with a broken back, broken legs, a crushed chest and other injuries. A hospital spokesman said today his condition is serious and is being watched very closely.
Gilbert Kitka, an assistant fire chief at nearby Mt. Edgecumbe, was hospitalized here with a broken arm and a broken leg.
The two were injured when a World War II-vintage aerial ladder collapsed Saturday night as firemen battled the blaze, said Police Chief Larry Carley. Four other firemen received minor injuries.
75 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1948 — A.F. of L. President William Green said today that the A.F. of L. Political League “never” will support the Dewey-Warren Republican presidential ticket.
Mr. Green made the statement to reporters after a conference with President Truman at the White House. Asked if he thought Mr. Truman could defeat the Dewey-Warren ticket in November, Mr. Green replied: “That depends on the Republican auxiliary, Henry A. Wallace and his party. The Republicans could well afford to finance Henry’s campaign.”
The Dewey-Warren ticket will not get much labor support on “its record or platform,” the A.F. of L. president said.
100 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1923 — ABOARD U. S. S. HENDERSON WITH PRESIDENT HARDING, Early Monday, July 9 — The Naval transport Henderson, carrying President and Mrs. Harding, steamed northward along the Alaskan coast today after making a first acquaintance with the Territory yesterday at Metlakatla and Ketchikan. An all-night sail brought the transport early this morning off Wrangell, where the party will go ashore for a visit before proceeding toward Juneau.
The President is very favorably impressed with the first stops, particularly with the appearance of the people.
A break in the cable Friday and Saturday, whereby the President was isolated from the world, because the radio messages from the Henderson were held up at Ketchikan, brought forcibly to the attention of Harding and cabinet officers the necessity of giving Alaska ampler communication facilities.
He also was impressed by the perfect summer weather, which at Ketchikan made the overcoats brought by members of the party superfluous.
Harding also inaugurated a study of the problems of natives, who complained at Metlakatla that the salmon canneries were destroying their food supply.