10 YEARS AGO
July 9, 2011 – CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — With a cry from its commander to “light this fire one more time,” the last shuttle thundered into orbit Friday on a cargo run that will close out three decades of both triumph and tragedy for NASA and usher in a period of uncertainty for America’s space program.
After some last-minute suspense over the weather and a piece of launchpad equipment, Atlantis and its four astronauts blasted off practically on schedule at 11:29 a.m., pierced a shroud of clouds and settled flawlessly into orbit in front of a crowd estimated at close to 1 million, the size of the throng that watched Apollo 11 shoot the moon in 1969. It was the 135th shuttle flight since the inaugural mission in 1981.
25 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1996 — Names of roughly two-thirds of the construction workers at Fort Knox gold mine do not appear on the state’s voter rolls, according to a union-financed computer analysis of a stolen list of employees.
The analysis lends credence to complaints, according to the Laborers Local 942, that the contractor on the state’s largest construction project is relying on workers recruited from Outside.
50 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1971 — A substantial portion of the Army’s 626-mile petroleum product! pipeline between Haines and Fairbanks is to be shut down permanently in the next few weeks. According to Major General Jama F. Hollingsworth, commanding general of the U.S. Army, Alaska, this Department of Defense decision to place the 432-mile segment that runs from Haines to Tok on a standby basis was released to his headquarters yesterday.
The remaining 194-mile leg from Tok terminal to the Fairbanks terminal on the Ft. Wainwright reservation will remain in active service. That facility provides a third means of supplying fuel to Eielson Air Force Base, supplementing rail and highway shipments.
75 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1946 — FANWAY PARK, BOSTON — Paced by the Boston Red Sox mighty clouter, Ted Williams, with four hits, including two more runs, the American League made a runaway of the 13th All-Star baseball game today, burying its National League opposition under a score of 12 to 0.
Williams, getting four hits and four runs, turned in the greatest batting performance in the history of the inter-leauge series started in 1933. In fact, he had a perfect day in five trips to the plate, with two homers, two singles and a walk. He also drove in five runs.