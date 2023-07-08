July 8, 2013 — Residents along a central stretch of Chena Hot Springs Road were asked to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon as flames from the Stuart Creek 2 Fire approached the area. As of about 9 p.m. Sunday, there had been no reports of any structures having burned, according to Michelle Weston, fire information officer at the Alaska Fire Service on Fort Wainwright. The fire’s exact boundaries were difficult to map because the smoke was so thick, she said.
Residents from 18 Mile to 34 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road were asked to leave at 1 p.m. Sunday. The road is about 55 miles long, stretching eastward from Fairbanks. It runs mostly parallel to and north of the Chena River. The 40,000-acre fire was ignited in late June by military artillery in the hills south of the road and river. After blowing up last week, the fire reached the south bank of the Chena River near 28 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road by mid-afternoon Sunday.
July 8, 1998 — WASHINGTON— A step closer to gaining testimony from Secret Service employees in the investigation of President Clinton, prosecutor Kenneth Starr faces additional problems with the protective agency even if a court finally rules he may question the agents, a lawyer says.
On a day when three appellate judges said Starr could question Secret Service personnel before a grand jury, prime witness Linda Tripp learned that she was the focus of a new inquiry into whether her secret tape recordings of Monica Lewinsky violated Maryland state law.
July 8, 1973 — They heard it all again; about the pipeline, the permafrost, the caribou and the earthquakes; and the five visiting U.S. congressmen are now back in Washington, D.C. to take the fate of the trans-Alaska pipeline through the U.S. House of Representatives.
The five completed a three-day tour of the pipeline route and North Slope yesterday, escorted by Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, and experts from the various government and industrial units responsible for the pipeline project.
July 8, 1948 — Issuance of a land withdrawal order prohibiting homesteading on Chena Ridge in the vicinity of the site of the proposed Fairbanks municipal airport must await negotiations between the Secretary of the Interior and the secretary of Commerce, Fred Weiler, acting manager of the Fairbanks Land Office said today.
The request for such a withdrawal was filed Tuesday by Walter P. Plett, regional administrator of the Civil Aeronautics Administration. Plett’s request came as a result of a flurry of homestead filing on and adjacent to the airport site. Weiler said the negotiations would have to be carried on between the Department of Commerce of which the CAA is an agency, and the interior Department, with which the Bureau of Land Management is affiliated.
July 8, 1923 — SEATTLE — Judge John R. Winn, former president of the Alaska Bar association, who wound up his affairs at Juneau a month ago and is here en route to Venice, California, declared that unless the Government lifts restrictions on the development of coal and oil lands and liberalizes the policy of leasing timber lands, Alaska will be virtually depopulated within twenty years.