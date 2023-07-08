10 YEARS AGO

July 8, 2013 — Residents along a central stretch of Chena Hot Springs Road were asked to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon as flames from the Stuart Creek 2 Fire approached the area. As of about 9 p.m. Sunday, there had been no reports of any structures having burned, according to Michelle Weston, fire information officer at the Alaska Fire Service on Fort Wainwright. The fire’s exact boundaries were difficult to map because the smoke was so thick, she said.