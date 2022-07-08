10 YEARS AGO July 8, 2012 — Even though the Borough Assembly funded the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Animal Control shelter to the level requested by the administration, a slew of cuts and reductions are hitting the department this week.
It’s because the budget Mayor Luke Hopkins put together aimed at minimizing growth and reeling in the department’s high overtime hours, which accounted for a large chunk of the department’s costs. The most significant change is a switch from a six-day week to a five-day week for adoptions.
25 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1997 — New technology and shrinking development costs make small pockets of North Slope crude more attractive today than they seemed 20 years ago, oil industry executives told Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt on Monday.
Now all the industry needs is access to the land.
Oil executives want Babbitt to allow drilling in 4 million square miles of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The area abuts some of the North Slope’s newest oil discoveries.
50 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1972 — The University of Alaska will be cooperating In a program to launch nine rockets to research the effects of next week’s solar eclipse.
According to Neil Davis, deputy director of the Geophysical Institute, certain airspace areas and a section of the Steese Highway will have to be closed for the launch.
Davis explained that eight of the rockets were small Areas models, which will climb to an altitude of 50 miles to measure ozone concentrations.
75 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1947 — SEATTLE — On a difficult 1,000-mile rescue flight, a Navy PBY flew from Kodiak Island to Unga Island in the Aleutians and returned Harry Christenson, crew member of the trawler Ketovia, to the Kodiak dispensary for medical aid, 13th Naval District Coast Guard Headquarters reported today.
Christenson, of Unga Island, was gravely ill with acute hernia, Dr. O.P. Johann, chief of surgery, said. The PBY, flown by Pilot Lieut. M.D. Fox, Tulsa, Oklahoma, landed in heavy sea and raced a fog bank returning to Kodiak. The Coast Guard cutter Citrus had also headed for the scene.