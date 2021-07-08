10 YEARS AGO
July 8, 2011 — KABUL, Afghanistan — Canada formally ended its combat role in Afghanistan on Thursday, closing a mission that has cost 157 soldiers their lives since 2002 — casualties that shocked Canadians unaccustomed to seeing their troops die in battle.
The move adds to the burden of U.S. and Afghan troops who are trying to prevent a Taliban rebound in the militants’ southern stronghold where Canadian troops had been fighting in their bloodiest conflict since the Korean War.
25 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1996 — PENSACOLA, Fla. — Shattered pieces of jet engine were gathered off an airport runway Sunday, remnants of shrapnel that shredded part of an airliner’s fuselage and devastated a vacationing family.
Investigators had yet to determine why the left engine on a Delta Air Lines jet blew apart during takeoff, whether it sucked in a foreign object such as a bird, said George Black, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board. But they did find th at a 100-pound titanium hub inside the engine broke into two pieces, Black said Sunday night.
50 YERAS AGO
July 8, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — America’s news media has become part of the “apathetic majority” that needs to “get off its duff and look around,” the new president of the Alaska State Medical Association says. Dr. J. Ray Langdon, an Anchorage psychiatrist, told news men at the Alaska Press Club here the media is guilty of blowing the marijuana issue out of proportion while ignoring more fundamental problems.
After becoming president of the 170-member medical association last month, Langdon stirred up a controversy by advocating that marijuana be legalized. Yesterday, he clarified his stand and answered his critics. Contending it is generally accepted that marijuana does not pose serious adverse medical effects on its users, Langdon suggested one of the primary reasons for legalizing the drug is to bring it under public control.
75 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Half a ship can be better than none — even if it’s no good for seagoing purposes, the government has discovered. Because its 6,000-horsepower steam turbine engines are intact, the otherwise useless stern of a wrecked tanker will be used to furnish electric power to the Alaskan city of Anchorage, the Maritime Commission announced Saturday night.
The ship segment is part of the 16,000-ton SS Sackett’s Harbor, which broke in two the Pacific last March 1.