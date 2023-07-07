10 YEARS AGO
July 7, 2013 — An Army artillery exercise ignited the Stuart Creek 2 Fire threatening the community of Two Rivers, according to the Fort Wainwright garrison commander.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 5:56 am
Fort Wainwright commander Col. Ron Johnson spoke to area residents about the fire Saturday evening at a community meeting at the Pleasant Valley Community Center.
25 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1998 — Happy trails, Roy Rogers. The singing cowboy and one of the last of the white hats from the golden era of Hollywood Westerns died Monday. He was 86.
Rogers died in his sleep of congestive heart failure at his Apple Valley home, in the high desert 90 miles from Los Angeles.
50 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1973 — Using binoculars and video tape equipment, Fairbanks City Police have recently been making an increased number of arrests on littering charges in downtown Fairbanks. The police effort, however, is only secondarily concerned with the cleanliness of the city. It is, instead an effort to exert some kind of control over disorderly persons who congregate on First and Second avenues, most noticeably near the Chamber of Commerce and USO buildings.
This summer for the first time police are without a drunk in public ordinance as a means of keeping persons who have been drinking from creating a disturbance in the downtown area. Last October a new state law took effect which removes drunkenness from the criminal arena.
75 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1948 — Homestead claims in the Chena Ridge area site of the proposed Fairbanks Municipal Airport, will not hold up construction of the project, Frank Gray, manager of the Fairbanks station of the Civil Aeronautics Administration said today.
Gray’s statement followed revelation yesterday that several homestead claims have been filed on the site chosen for the airport in the past month. The fact was revealed when Walter P. Plett, regional administrator of the CAA asked the government land office to withdraw land in the area from settlement.
100 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1923 — The President is beyond the American boundary today, and is enjoying life aboard the Henderson, in the comfortable cabins and on the roomy decks. The destroyers Hull and Corry are escorting the vessel. Both are equipped with radio depth finders as a part of the extraordinary precautions being taken to guard the President’s safety.
The Henderson maintains an average speed of twelve knots, running without a roll and only a scarcely noticeable tremor from the 40,000 horsepower engines. The President plans Complete diversion from governmental business during the voyage. Today he inspected the ship, meeting the entire personnel.