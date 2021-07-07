10 YEARS AGO
July 7, 2011 — GADSDEN, Ala. — The motorcycle wreck victim whom Steve DeMolen found on the Dalton Highway didn’t seem too badly hurt, but as DeMolen was driving him to a hospital the man started saying he had been governor of Alabama. That’s when DeMolen stepped on the gas.
DeMolen, a retired master sergeant who now works as a Caterpillar rental sales representative in Fairbanks, recounted in an interview published Wednesday by The New York Times’ regional newspapers in Alabama how he assisted former Gov. Bob Riley following the wreck. Riley, a two-term Alabama governor, had gone on a cross-country motorcycle trip after leaving office in January. On June 26, he had to lay down his 800-pound Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle Dalton Highway north of Fairbanks after the bike lost traction on the dirt and gravel surface.
25 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1996 — JUNEAU — A nasty intestinal virus that affected half of a tour group traveling from Skagway to Denali National Park and Preserve last month has state officials warning tour outfits to take precautions against infections.
State epidemiologist Dr. John Middaugh said the ailment, described as gastroenteritis, spread rapidly and caught up with 17 of the 38 people on the four-day tour. Symptoms included vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and fever. No one was hospitalized, and most victims recovered within two days.
50 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — Superseding U.S. Supreme Court standards, the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled any person held in criminal contempt of court is entitled to a jury trial. The nation’s high court had decided the right to jury trial exists only in cases of serious criminal contempt. But the state court’s unanimous opinion, written by Associate Justice Jay Rabinowitz, rejected that ruling.
The case involved an Anchorage man sentenced to six months in jail after he appeared in the Municipal Division of the Anchorage District Court with a shotgun under his arm. District Court Judge Joseph Brewer ordered the man, Richard F. Browder, a member of “The Brothers” motorcycle club out of the courtroom and later sentenced him to the jail term for direct contempt of court. The Incident took place March 23, 1970.
75 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from July 6, 1946 — SAN FRANCISCO — Polar defense will be the No. 1 problem in “the war we hope will never come.” General H. H. Arnold retired wartime commander of the Army Air Forces, told the Commonwealth Club.
“War-making nations are all north of 30 degrees north latitude,” Arnold said. “Study your globe and you will see the most direct routes are not across the Atlantic of Pacific, but through the Arctic.”