July 6, 2013 — Warmer weather and winds from the south are expected to make life difficult today for firefighters working the fire that continues to threaten the Two Rivers area. The Stuart Creek 2 Fire between Salcha and Two Rivers was about 31,960 acres as of the most recent estimate available from the interagency joint information center Friday. T hat’s down from a 50,000-acre estimate used earlier in the week because of less accurate mapping.
July 6, 1998 — JUNEAU— Echo Bay Alaska has been working for more than a year on a plan to close up the Alaska-Juneau gold mine. Now the company is also trying to clean up its reputation.Echo Bay’s name was sullied earlier this year when a Juneau group that opposed the reopening of the A-J mine released documents from a federal investigation of the mining company’s exploration work five years ago.
Some former Echo Bay employees told Environmental Protection Agency investigators that the company had ordered work done at night if it could affect water quality at a local creek, and that hydraulic fluids, other petroleum products and sediment were likely discharged from the mine near downtown Juneau’s water supply. Echo Bay had been working since 1985 to reopen the A-J mine. Last year, the company gave up on the project, saying it was not financially feasible.
July 6, 1973 — A double-barreled ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Alaska Railroad will be conducted July 15. Railroad, civic and political leaders from across the state and from the smaller slates will converge in Fairbanks for the formal dedication of the 10-mile railroad spur recently opened to the Fairbanks International) Airport. That will be at 8:30 a.m. Following that ceremony, the train will depart for Nenana at about 9:15 a.m.
In Nenana, the officials will re-enact the 1923 Golden Spike ceremony when President Warren G. Harding pounded the spike into the ground formally opening the railbelt which has been vital to the growth of Interior Alaska.
July 6, 1948 — WARSAW, Poland — The prosecution has asked the death sentence for Dr. Joseph Buehier, chief administrator of the Nazis’ wartime government of Poland.
Buehler, 44, is being tried before the supreme national tribunal at Krakow. He is accused of directing the deportation of nearly 2 million Poles to Germany and engineering the murders of 2,500,000 Jews. He blamed his superiors for his acts. The tribunal’s decision is due this week.
July 6, 1923 — TACOMA — Amid the blaring of bands and farewell cheers of thousands, Harding sailed for Alaska, the first chief executive to visit that territory since it came under the American Flag 56 years ago. The transport Henderson, which for the next twenty days will be in reality the White House, circled the harbor and steamed past the stadium, where a few minutes previously President and Mrs. Harding had received the Godspeed of Governor Hart, and where the President had declared for a merchant marine second to none.
As the ship passed the stadium, the recent audience stood cheering. President and Mrs. Harding waved a farewell from the bridge until distance made them indistinct figures.