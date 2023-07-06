10 YEARS AGO

July 6, 2013 — Warmer weather and winds from the south are expected to make life difficult today for firefighters working the fire that continues to threaten the Two Rivers area. The Stuart Creek 2 Fire between Salcha and Two Rivers was about 31,960 acres as of the most recent estimate available from the interagency joint information center Friday. T hat’s down from a 50,000-acre estimate used earlier in the week because of less accurate mapping.