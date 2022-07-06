10 YEARS AGO — July 6, 2012 — A proposed in-state natural gas pipeline looks far better than previously thought, according to a comprehensive report issued Tuesday.
The line could deliver gas to Fairbanks at less than one-half the current retail price here, according to the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corp.’s analysis.
25 YEARS AGO —July 6, 1997 — The Arctic Circle isn’t what it used to be, what with curious camera-toting visitors coming by to step across it all the time. It also isn’t where it used to be. With the tilt of the Earth’s axis shifting from 22 degrees to 24.5 degrees and back every 41,000 years, the Arctic Circle rises and falls about 300 miles. That works out to about 38 feet a year, about seven-tenths of a mile this century.
In Alaska, that means the Arctic Circle Wayside, built at mile 115 of the Dalton Highway in 1992 and maintained by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, is now about 150 feet south of the Arctic Circle.
50 YEARS AGO — July 6, 1972 — In an effort to approach a unique situation in a creative and adaptive manner, the Fairbanks Catholic School Board has appointed co-principals at Monroe High School for next year.
The Rev. Gerald Howard, S J.,will be the administrative principal and William Cooper will be the principal in charge of academics.
Father Thomas Gallagher, S.J.,who has been principal at Monroe for the past two years, has been assigned as assistant pastor at Sitka and will also be doing counseling work at Mt. Edgecumbe.
Cooper views the co-principalship as “part of the broad experimental thrust of the private schools across the United States.” As recommended during Vatican II, the Church must unite its religious and laity through a “diversity of service but unity of purpose.” Both he and Rev. Howard believe that private education and small schools make a valuable contribution to the community.
75 YEARS AGO — July 6, 1947 — KWAJALEIN — Theft of a large package of top-secret atomic bomb film after it reached the United States was unofficially but reliably reported here today. A courier reportedly relaxed his vigilance over the 30 to 40-pound package at New York City to make a telephone call either at the air terminal or rail station while on is way to Rochester, N.Y., where the film was to be developed.
A man, the reports here said, grabbed the package and fled. The FBI is understood to be investigating the case. All color and most motion picture and still film made of the July 1 test at Bikini have been sent by officer-couriers to several United States cities for processing and study.