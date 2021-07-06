10 YEARS AGO
July 6, 2011 — A proposed in-state natural gas pipeline looks far better than previously thought, according to a comprehensive report issued Tuesday.
The line could deliver gas to Fairbanks at less than one-half the current retail price here, according to the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corp.’s analysis.
25 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1996 — The Arctic Circle isn’t what it used to be, what with curious camera-toting visitors coming by to step across it all the time. It also isn’t where it used to be. With the tilt of the Earth’s axis shifting from 22 degrees to 24.5 degrees and back every 41,000 years, the Arctic Circle rises and falls about 300 miles. That works out to about 38 feet a year, about seventenths of a mile this century.
In Alaska, that means the Arctic Circle Wayside, built at mile 115 of the Dalton Highway in 1992 and maintained by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, is now about 150 feet south of the Arctic Circle.
50 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1971 — NEW YORK — Louis Armstrong , the satchelmouthed, eye-rolling one-time waif who learned to love the trumpet in a Louisiana school and blew and sang his way into the hearts of millions the world over, died today. He was 71 Sunday.
A spokesman- for the family said Armstrong died in his sleep this morning at his Queens home and attributed the cause of death to heart failure. Armstrong spent 10 weeks in Beth Israel Hospital after winding up a two-week engagement at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in late February.
75 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1946 — KWAJALEIN — Theft of a large package of top-secret atomic bomb film after it reached the United States was unofficially but reliably reported here today. A courier reportedly relaxed his vigilance over the 30 to 40-pound package at New York City to make a telephone call either at the air terminal or rail station while on is way to Rochester, N.Y., where the film was to be developed.
A man, the reports here said, grabbed the package and fled. The FBI is understood to be investigating the case. All color and most motion picture and still film made of the July 1 test at Bikini have been sent by officer-couriers to several United States cities for processing and study.