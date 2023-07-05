July 5, 2013 — Several fires are burning around Interior Alaska. Here is an update on some of them: Skinny’s Road Fire: The fire is 65 percent contained, according to a notice Thursday from the team managing the fire. The fire, located along the Parks Highway about 25 miles southeast of Fairbanks, remains about 1,800 acres. “A planned burn-out operation was canceled Wednesday on the Skinny’s Road Fire on account of weather,” stated the notice from the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team, which recently was put in command of the operation.
July 5, 1998 — A man described by authorities as mentally unstable fired on Alaska State Troopers Saturday evening, pinning at least two officers behind their vehicles on the Elliott Highway and keeping others at bay.
As of 12:15 a.m. this morning, five hours after the incident began, authorities had two negotiators talking to the man, who was in the woods to the east of the highway about two miles north of Fox. No one had been injured, but two ambulances were standing by.
July 5, 1973 — Six members of the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, will arrive in Fairbanks Friday afternoon as part of a study trip on the proposed Alaska pipeline.
The congressmen are members of the Public Lands Subcommittee of the House Interior and Insular Affairs Committee. They are Alan Steelman, R-Tex., Antonio Won Pat D-Guam, David Towell, R-Nev, John Dellenback, R-Ore.,and Keith Sebelius, R-Kan.
The group was to arrive in Anchorage tonight and travel to Valdez Friday to tour the pipe storage yard and the proposed terminal site. From Valdez the men will fly the pipeline route to Fairbanks, arriving here Friday afternoon. Friday at 7 p.m. they will attend a reception at the Traveler’s Inn to be followed at 8 p.m. by a dinner at the Petroleum Club. Both events are sponsored by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
July 5, 1948 — Construction costing more than $2,000,000,000 is ahead for the Pacific Northwest and Alaska in the post-war period, the trade magazine Pacific Builder and Engineer predicted today after a survey conducted in cooperation with federal, state, county, city and consulting engineers.
Heading the inventory was the $499,986,000 authorized federal reclamation program, including 37 projects. Chief single project is the $277,000,000 Columbia basin irrigation system, due to start as soon as manpower is available.
Second on the general list was the $280,045,439 highway and bridge construction program authorized by the states and public roads administration.
July 5, 1923 — President Warren Harding yesterday faced the most strenuous day’s program of the entire trip, in connection with the Oregon Trail celebration at Meacham, which, with 51 population, was the smallest town yet visited.
Thousands of visitors, however, arrived for the celebration commemorating the arrival of the first wagon train into Willamette Valley. The program included a horseshoe pitching tournament for the championship of the world, concerts, patriotic exercises, an ad addressed by the President, sham Indian attack and troop maneuvers.