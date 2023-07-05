10 YEARS AGO

July 5, 2013 — Several fires are burning around Interior Alaska. Here is an update on some of them: Skinny’s Road Fire: The fire is 65 percent contained, according to a notice Thursday from the team managing the fire. The fire, located along the Parks Highway about 25 miles southeast of Fairbanks, remains about 1,800 acres. “A planned burn-out operation was canceled Wednesday on the Skinny’s Road Fire on account of weather,” stated the notice from the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team, which recently was put in command of the operation.