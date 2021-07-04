10 YEARS AGO
July 4, 2011 — Mayor Luke Hopkins said he’ll look to tap public savings for a permanent fix at the Noel Wien Library, where a leaky roof has grown progressively worse over two years.
The borough has a roughly $10 million investment account for “major projects” such as a proposed roof rebuild at the downtown library, Hopkins said.
25 YEARS AGO
July 4, 1996 — After three minor derailments in a month, the Alaska Railroad took all 12 Holland America/Westours rail coaches out of service Wednesday. Engineers are working on the cars, adjusting wheels and suspensions in an attempt to prevent another derailment.
“We have taken some equipment out of service while we dissemble the wheels underneath and test the cars,” said Bob Hatfield, Alaska Railroad president. Engineers have found a one-sixteenth-inch gap in the suspension as a possible cause of the derailments, said Scott Banks, a railroad spokesman. Workers will widen the gap slightly.
50 YEARS AGO
July 4, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from July 3, 1971 — There was no new fire activity reported for the eastern and central portion of the Fairbanks District for the 24-hour period which ended at midnight, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The only new start was the Ella fire, located on the Seward Peninsula, about 35 miles Northwest of Council. Retardentdropping aircraft are working on this and several other blazes in that area.
75 YEARS AGO
July 4, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from July 3, 1946 —A nationwide airline strike grounded all planes of the transcontinental Northwest Airlines today.
The airline strike was called by the Independent Internaitonal Association of Machinists in support of demands for increased wages and improved working conditions for the 946 mechanics, equipment service men, plant maintenance men and janitors.