10 YEARS AGO
July 31, 2013 — Fitting that it should end in Fairbanks, since that’s where it all began for Herb Maschner.
For the past five years, he and a team of researchers have been on a mission to create an online database of bones from every known arctic bird, mammal and fish.
Maschner grew up in Fairbanks. He was a member of West Valley High School’s first graduating class in 1977. He returned later to earn his master’s degree from University of Alaska Fairbanks, and he is returning once more to the UA Museum of the North to gather the last bit of information for the database.
Known as the Virtual Zooarchaeology of the Arctic Project, or VZAP, the database pulls together data from universities and museums around the world.
The Burke Museum, Smithsonian Institution and Canadian Museum of Civilization have partnered with Maschner to offer their considerable collections.
The database can be seen online through Idaho State University, where Maschner teaches and acts as the director for the Idaho Museum of Natural History. After the addition of samples from the UA Museum, VZAP will bring together detailed images of nearly every fish, bird and mammal species in the North American arctic.
25 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1998 — Lost for six days in the Alaska wilderness, Esther Baker couldn’t help but ask herself a dreadful question.
“Is this it? Am I going die?”
The 65-year-old grandmother of three from Texas is no longer haunted by that thought. She was plucked from a ridge top in the Steese National Conservation Area late Wednesday night, four days after an extensive search for her had begun.
“If I didn’t believe in miracles before, I do now,” Baker said Thursday as she recounted her trip. “ I think it was a miracle that they found me.”
Baker had headed out the Pinnell Mountain Trail on Friday. She had dropped her friend, Millie Lehrman, at the Eagle Summit trailhead that morning and driven to the Twelvemile Summit trailhead. The two planned to meet at some point along the 27-mile trail. But when Baker didn’t show, her friend continued on and sent for help.
50 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1973 — The House Rules Committee this afternoon approved the pipeline bill and sent it to the House floor for consideration Thursday.
In a voice vote the committee agreed to an open rule with two hours of debate.
Rep. Sam Steiger, R.-Ariz., had asked the committee for a closed rule that would prevent amendments that could change or eliminate the provision waiving the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act. But all other witnesses, including Public Lands Committee Chairman John Melcher, D.-Mont., asked for an open rule. He asked the rules committee to send the bill to the House floor with an open rule calling for two hours of debate. This would leave the legislation open for amendment.
Opponents and proponents of the bill told the rules committee that they would be satisfied with this rule and that it would give them enough time to argue their case and offer their amendments.
The rules committee is expected to give routine approval to this request later today.
75 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1948 — WASHINGTON — Southern opponents of the anti-poll tax bill chalked off their second successful day of delaying tactics in the Senate today.
A weekend recess, running until Monday noon, gave them time to develop their strategy and seek new recruits.
They were able to take things easy for two hours today. It took that long for the clerk to read a renewed demand from President Truman tor inflation controls, and for the Republicans to criticize his recommendations.
Before the Senate recessed at 3:33 p.m. Senator Wherry of Nebraska, the acting Republican floor leader, said bis side would keep pressing a motion to bring up the bill “until we can pass it favorably or proceed on it in some other manner.”
He didn’t say what other, manner he had in mind. Senator Taft (R-Ohio) told the Senate that the Republicans will try hard to get action on the bill by the middle of next week. He suggested that Congress may be able to quit by Aug. 7.
Senator Morse (R-Ore) urged that the Senate try to get around the impasse by staying in continuous session 24 hours a day next week. He called filibuster “an evil which threaten majority rule.”
100 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1923 —
PRESIDENTIAL HEADQUARTERS, Palace Hotel, San Francisco, July 31 (AP) — Harding “passed the best night comparatively since he has been ill.” The statement continued, “That augurs well. Conditions seem to warrant the statement that he has gotten into clear sailing.”
Harding took some nourishment this morning, and read the morning papers. The morning bulletin said: “The President had a fairly comfortable night, with considerable restful sleep. His temperature at 9 o’clock was IOO, his pulse 120, his respiration 40 and regular.
There had been no extension of the pneumonic areas and his heart action showed definite improvement. Nourishment and fluids were being taken regularly. Elimination was satisfactory. He expresses himself as feeling better and less exhausted.’’
Harding was so far refreshed by sleep, which lasted for more than six hours last night, that he said at 7 o’clock this morning that he felt able to look at the news of the day. He sent out for morning papers, all of which were devoted to large accounts of his illness. An informal statement regarding his condition is expected within the next few hours.