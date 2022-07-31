10 YEARS AGO
July 31, 2012 — The city is soliciting proposals for public artwork to grace the new triangular greenspace planned for the area between the Cushman Street and Barnette Street bridges.
Packets asking for artists’ concepts were drafted by the Fairbanks Metropolitan Area Transportation System Art Selection Advisory Committee and released Wednesday. Artists will have until Aug. 27 to submit their concepts for the committee’s consideration.
The committee is looking for works of art “that reflect the cyclic and extreme subarctic climate. These concepts would portray the dramatic seasonal temperatures and arctic light changes as well as related spectacular phenomenon,” according to the request packet.
25 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Rep. Don Young sent U.S. Marshals to Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt’s office Tuesday, ordering him to release confidential documents relating to a controversial mining law.
The congressional subpoena charged that Babbitt illegally issued a February law affecting American hard rock miners by refusing to hold a public comment period. That, Young says, is a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act.
50 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1972 — JUNEAU — A major earthquake rocked Southeast Alaska Sunday, and authorities said it was fortunate that no tsunami, or tidal wave, was generated.
A spokesman for the seismological observatory in Palmer, Alaska, said a sea wave from the quake, centered about 30 miles off the coast, would have inundated the town of Sitka before an alarm could be sounded.
“It would have been right on them,” the spokesman said. “It normally takes us about 10 minutes to get the warning out.”
75 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1947 — The swiftest ascent of Mt. McKinley on record and the first scaling of North America’s highest peak for “pure adventure” since 1932 lay behind three students of the University of Alaska today.
The trio — Gordon Herreid, 22, Santa Maria, California; Frank Mills, 20, Cincinnati, Ohio; and Henry Daub, 23, Boston, Mass. — were resting at Wonder Lake Camp in Mt. McKinley National Park this afternoon after a 17-day roundtrip from that point to the 20,270-foot peak 42 miles away.