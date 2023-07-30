July 30, 2013 — The commander of the Pacific U.S. Air Force told a group of defense journalists Monday morning that Eielson Air Force Base is one of the top contenders to be the second base to house the military’s newest fighter plane, according to the publication Inside Defense.
The final decision for the next generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program won’t be made until 2014, but Gen. Herbert Carlisle was quoted that among nine Pacific region bases, Eielson was likely to be among the top four picks.
July 30, 1998 — CORDOVA—Nearly a decade has passed since the Exxon Valdez ran onto Bligh Reef near here, gashing its hull and spewing 11.2 million gallons of oil into Prince William Sound. But Alaska is still extracting revenge. Exxon Corp. is struggling to get courts to overturn an unusual federal restriction that bars the Exxon Valdez from ever sailing into Prince William Sound again. The oil company blames the ban, part of the 1990 Oil Pollution Act, on a vendetta by Alaskans who have demonized the 984-foot tanker.
The measure, which applies only to the Exxon Valdez, is unique in maritime law. “This is the only case where Congress has stripped a single vessel of its rights,” says Craig Allen, director of law and marine affairs at the University of Washington Law School in Seattle. Allen, who, helped negotiate the 1991 settlement between Exxon and Alaska, in which the oil company agreed to pay the state $1 billion for the spill, calls the statutory ban “bizarre.”
July 30, 1973 — SPACE CENTER, Houston — The Skylab 2 astronauts, interrupted once during their sleep to repair a tiny leak in their orbiting space station, continued to suffer from motion sickness today and said they would have to take it easy on their work schedule. Jack R. Lousma remained the sickest of the trio, with Alan L. Bean and Dr. Owen K. Garriott reporting lesser degrees of stomach queasiness. Space agency doctors had hoped they, would recover completely today so they could complete activation of the space station on this third of their planned 59 days aboard the orbiting station.
The astronauts already were a day behind schedule, forcing a postponement of a planned space walk from Tuesday until at least Wednesday. Bean, Garriott and Lousma slept late today after being awakened early this morning to track down and stop a tiny leak in the station. Asked by Mission Control if they had taken any medication, commander Bean replied that Lousma, who vomited on Saturday and Sunday, had taken another pill for motion sickness.
July 30, 1948 — The Russians railed today at the elected anti-Communist government of Berlin and renewed vague threats to close air corridors to the blockaded city.
Moscow reports said the chances are good for a four-power conference, probably in September in Paris, to air the crisis. The Socialist newspaper in Berlin said, however, that Russian Foreign Minister Moltov is on a vacation from Moscox and that the Western Powers’ ambassadors may not be able to consult him as they wish within a few days.
July 30, 1923 — SAN FRANCISCO — President Harding will be rushed back to Washington by Special Train as soon as he recovers from the present illness sufficiently to travel, probably within two weeks. President Ray Lyman Wilbur, president of Stanford ’ University and president of the American Medical Association, and Dr. Charles M. dooper, heart specialist, remained all night at the hotel. They again consulted with Doctor Sawyer this morning.