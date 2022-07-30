10 YEARS AGO
July 30, 2012 — For three days each July, the tiny community of Anderson swells to an impromptu city of campers, tents, RVs and motorhomes as revelers converge on the sleepy little town for the Anderson Bluegrass Festival.
This year’s event brought in approximately 3,000 spectators from across the state to Anderson, about 1½ hours south of Fairbanks off the Parks Highway, for the 25th annual festival. Three days of bluegrass, dancing and camaraderie filled the more than 600-acre Riverside Park, with music starting Friday afternoon and lasting through Sunday.
25 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1997 — The trans-Alaska pipeline will likely be working well into the next century, more than doubling the original 20-year life expectancy for the 800-mile oil transportation system.
And by the year 2000, North Slope crude flowing through the pipeline could increase by up to 200,000 barrels a day, said Alyeska Pipeline Service Co.’s top manager in Fairbanks.
50 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1972 — Secretary of the Interior Rogers C.B. Morton is to arrive in Fairbanks Tuesday afternoon as one of the stopovers on his nine-day tour of Alaska. While here, he will address the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce at noon Wednesday at the Traveler’s Inn.
The public is invited. According to local Bureau of Land Management officials, Morton has planned a rather loose schedule for his tour of the state. However, it’s planned he will be back in Fairbanks Saturday for a river cruise with U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, R.-Alaska.
75 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — Five of 12 surplus Army barracks brought here from Whittier soon will be opened to veterans on the list of Alaska Housing Authority, Wendell Kay, executive director of the agency, said today.
Seven hundred veterans have registered for housing, with priority to be given on the basis of listing and need, Kay said.