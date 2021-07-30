10 YEARS AGO
July 30, 2011 — A defendant in the “241” murder conspiracy case was denied bail in a federal court ruling issued Friday. North Pole area business owner Coleman Barney had asked to be released before his federal trial to the custody of his younger brother, a request already granted in a related case in state court.
In a four-hour bail hearing Thursday, he took the risky step of testifying in his own defense, saying that the most serious charges against him, related to a plot to kill Alaska State Troopers and court officials, were cooked up by an FBI informant.
25 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1996 — ANCHORAGE— Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. said Friday it has begun inspecting buried valves along the oil line following a 20,000-gallon spill detected April 20 near Glennallen.
The Anchorage-based company, which operates the 800-mile pipeline on behalf of Prudhoe Bay oil producers, also said it was running round-the-clock pumps at Check Valve 92, where excavation had been used to collect oily water and dirt following the spill.
50 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1971 — WASHINGTON — U.S. District Judge George Hart today refused to transfer to Alaska a lawsuit which has held up construction of the tans-Alaska pipeline. Hart denied a motion by the Justice Department to haveasuit brought by three environmental organizations last year against Secretary of the Interior to have the case transferred to a district court in Alaska.
Three environmental organizations-Trie Wilderness Society, Friends of the Earth and the Environmental Defense Fund Inc.-argued sucesstully that a transfer to Alaska would make it impossible for the present attorneys to continue working on the case. Charles Halpirn, attorney for the three organizations said he and his associates had already spent 17 months and about $2,500 worth of time on the case.
75 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1946 — PORTLAND, Me., — Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt cancelled her Hotel Eastland reservations and spent Sunday night in a tourist camp after Fala, who once cavorted in the White House, was declared not acceptable as a guest.
An assistant manager, Leo G. Gaines, said an Eastland clerk explained to the former First Lady that dogs could not be taken above the lobby. Gaines said she replied, “all right” and departed. He added that Mrs. Roosevelt did not bring the late President’s black Scottie into the lobby, and the hotel did not know that it was Fala.