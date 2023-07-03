10 YEARS AGO
July 3, 2013 — Rapid expansion of the Stuart Creek 2 Fire has led officials to issue an evacuation watch along Chena Hot Springs Road and close many of the area’s campgrounds and trailheads.
As of Tuesday evening, the 45,000-acre fire was about seven miles from the road and four and one half miles from the Chena River, according to the most recent update from the interagency joint information center at Fort Wainwright.
The fire started June 19 on military land between Salcha and Chena Hot Springs Road. It spread rapidly northward Monday.
The fire is listed as human-caused, which means it was not caused by lightning; a more specific cause of the fire has not been identified.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s reverse 911 system was used Tuesday afternoon to notify residents between 14 Mile and 32 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road of the evacuation watch.
25 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1998 — A startling increase in airplane and snowmachine use is changing the wilderness character of Denali National Park, according to a recent report by the National Park Service.
“Currently, hundreds of snowmachiners access portions of the park on winter weekends where no use occurred at all just five years ago,” the draft management resource plan stated. “Commercial aircraft activity has increased dramatically over the entire park.”
As a result, park managers are discussing special regulations for snowmachiners and aircraft landings within the original Mount McKinley National Park boundary — the area most used by park visitors that includes the road to Kantishna.
That recommendation is among several in the Park Service plan. However, while the document lists several threats to the park, it doesn’t include specific remedies.
That step would come later through general management plans or other documents for regulating park use, said Gordon Olson, chief of resources at Denali.
50 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1973 — In case you hadn’t noticed, there’s been an absence of fireworks stands in the Fairbanks North Star Borough this year.
The obvious answer is, of course, that retail fireworks sales have been outlawed by the borough assembly. Last year at this time there was a fireworks ordinance on the books, but, according to Borough Mayor John Carlson, a loophole in it seemed to allow sales. So in August of 1972, that ordinance was changed to forbid retail sales. Wholesale is allowed.
Although borough residents may not purchase fireworks within the borough, they may shoot them on their own property or the property of another if they have the owner’s permission.
Municipal ordinances of Fairbanks and North Pole do not permit fireworks to be shot within their city limits.
The new ordinance also allows public fireworks displays in the borough, providing permits are obtained from the borough mayor and fire authorities.
75 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1948 — The Detroit News, in a copyrighted story from its Washington correspondent Blair Moody, said today that James Roosevelt, eldest son of the late President, will personally ask President Truman to withdraw as a presidential candidate in favor of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Moody said that Roosevelt gave him the information in a long distance telephone call from Los Angeles today.
The news story said Roosevelt indicated he will stop off in Washington Saturday to see the President in an effort to get him to announce his withdrawal before the Democratic convention gets underway. Moody quoted Roosevelt as saying, “We have nothing in the world against President Truman. We just don’t think he can win and we would like to present the facts as we see them to him.”
Roosevelt told Moody that he would favor a ticket of Eisenhower for President and Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas for vice president.
100 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1923 — ABOARD HARDING TRAIN — President Harding for a half hour today realized his boyhood ambition to become a locomotive engineer, when at the invitation of Engineer Arthur Blundell, he piloted the big electric locomotive from Falcon to Avery, Idaho, over the Chicago Milwaukee & St. Paul line.
Harding arrives at Spokane late today, and speaks there tonight on reclamation matters.
President and Mrs. Harding yesterday surveyed the Yellowstone game preserve. Movie men took a picture of the President feeding two large black bears which had been treed by park rangers. The party later left for Spokane.