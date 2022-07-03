10 YEARS AGO
July 3, 2012 — State government is running hard with plans for a new haul road to reach the northern edge of the Brooks Range and, with it, access oil-rich foothills and a corner of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Construction of the proposed 100-mile road to Umiat is at best a couple of years away but talk of the project is already influencing investment decisions.
A full-scale environmental analysis, anchored by $8 million in fresh state aid, is in full swing and environmental and Alaska Native groups are peppering project managers with questions.
25 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1997 — For the third time in four weeks, an Alaska Railroad train full of tourists jumped the tracks between Anchorage and Fairbanks.
No one was injured in the Tuesday afternoon incident, which sent tour operators scrambling once again to bus customers to their destination.
The 14-car northbound train was traveling slowly near Hurricane Gulch when the front wheels of a Holland America/ Westours coach left the tracks.
The train’s 811 passengers were bused to Denali National Park, their next stop.
50 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1972 — Several events for which contestants must use their own horses will not be a part of this weekend’s rodeo because of the epidemic of equine influenza which has invaded Interior Alaska.
According to Bob Saase, chairman of the Far North Rodeo Association which is sponsoring the three-day event which starts today, his organization “will take any necessary precautions to hall the spread of the disease.” The events not to be included are calf roping, team roping and barrel racing.
75 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1947 — SEATTLE — Eighteen-year-old Hans Wilde, a refugee from Bergen prison camp in Germany, leaves for Juneau, Alaska, today to live with his aunt, Mrs. Gudman Jensen.
Wilde was liberated by British troops from the camp near Hanover, Germany. He weighed 80 pounds when he reached Sweden.
Speaking with aid of a German American dictionary, he told interviewers his parents are working in the Russian zone of Germany, but he doesn’t want to join them. “I hope that some day I can bring them to this country,” he said. I never want to go back there and I never want to speak German again.”